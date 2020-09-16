A holiday, a newborn, managing quarantine.
And a trade that brings him back to his home state team.
A whirlwind week concluded with 2010 Blaine Mr. Hockey winner and eight-year NHL veteran Nick Bjugstad being brought back to Minnesota in a trade by the Wild Sept. 11.
“I’ve had a lot of hometown text messages from family and friends, people I grew up with,” Bjugstad said. “It’s nice to see the support from people throughout my life.”
“Probably my mom is the most excited – but it’s more excited to be around the grandkids a little more time,” Bjugstad laughed.
Bjugstad arrives from the Pittsburgh Penguins looking forward to a year of new beginnings. After being limited to 13 games this past season due to injury, he is eager to get back on the ice. Off the ice, he is now a father of two.
“Any time you get traded it’s a surprise,” Bjugstad said. “Whether you know it’s going to happen or not, it’s a little surprising. Even when there’s speculation and you hear things, you never know if it’s going to happen. I had a couple injuries this year so I didn’t really know where I’d end up. Getting the call from my agent that it’s the Wild was pretty cool.
“It was a fun night, sitting there with my wife and my kids – we just had a newborn on Labor Day so she was 4 days old. It was a whirlwind of a week. Whenever your kid is born, that’s enough in itself for a whole year of excitement.”
Bjugstad is no stranger to the Wild’s home ice at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Well before his professional days, he helped lead the Blaine boys hockey team to the state tournament in 2008, 2009 and 2010, winning the state’s Mr. Hockey Award his final season.
“That’s the dream, playing at the ‘X’ as a high school kid,” Bjugstad said. “You never know where you’ll end up or what can happen, how things will pan out.”
Bjugstad was selected as the 19th overall pick in the 2010 NHL draft with the Florida Panthers. Before joining the Panthers, he excelled for three seasons at the University of Minnesota, collecting 54 goals and 44 assists during a pair of WCHA championship seasons.
He joined Florida shortly thereafter, where he remained until a trade sent him to Pittsburgh in February 2019. In 439 career NHL games, he has recorded 97 goals and 110 assists.
Now, at 28, his next stop is back home in Minnesota.
“It was good for me to get out of the state and meet different people,” Bjugstad said. “Now that I’m a little later in my career here, a little older in terms of hockey years, I think it’s a good time to be able to be home and play for the home team.”
After eight seasons in the NHL, a new challenge will present itself in regularly playing in front of friends and family. Bjugstad has talked with several players about handling the potential pressures and distractions, including one he considered an idol growing up in fellow Blaine graduate Matt Hendricks, who also joined the Wild later in his career.
“For me, No. 1, it’s a business and I’m trying my best to produce for the hockey team, whatever team that may be,” Bjugstad said. “It just happens to be the Wild and that’s a definite bonus. Wherever I was going to end up, I was going to be motivated. Playing in front of the hometown crowd is a good opportunity and I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait to get rolling.”
Bjugstad feels he and the Wild are a good match.
In the final year of a six-year contract, Bjugstad has a chance to reassert himself coming off of injury. At 6-6 and 215 pounds with the capability of playing center and wing, he offers flexibility to go along with power, scoring ability and experience.
“It was a tough year physically this past year,” Bjugstad said. “I learned a lot about myself and my body. I’m getting closer and closer, just looking forward to getting back on the ice and competing every night. That’s why we play, that’s why we train. I don’t want to be sitting in the press box. It’s tough watching your teammates battle every night. So I’m doing my best to have a full 82-game season and be effective at that.
“I’ve been in the league eight years now. It’s been a lot of learning lessons. I feel like I’ve grown as a person. Coming to the locker room, I feel I can just adapt any way I need to. I just want to come in and help in whatever way I can. I’m looking forward to trying to bring the Stanley Cup back.”
