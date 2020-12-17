It was a job with one of the most established companies in the country. A job down the road from his family and friends, covering his favorite hometown teams. A job that checked all the boxes of what he dreamed of doing when breaking into journalism.
And it was the one he was leaving to join an internet startup.
It’s a Minnesota sports story that nearly writes itself. For the rest of the stories, there’s Blaine graduate Jon Krawczynski.
Krawczynski established himself as a household name during 16 years at the Associated Press, covering three Olympics, the NBA Finals and numerous moments of Minnesota heartbreak.
But three years ago, an idea was pitched to him from a few people at a company called The Athletic. It was new. It was exciting. It was terrifying.
It couldn’t be turned down.
A fan from the start
If there was ever a different path to head down, Krawczynski didn’t pay it any attention.
From childhood he was a sports fanatic, reading through the sports section in the newspaper and sports books, watching on TV and playing himself. If there was a way to be a part of the action, Krawczynski wanted in.
“It’s kind of cliche, I guess, but it was always kind of on my mind,” Krawczynski said. “The two things I loved to do were play sports and write. Those were always the things that came natural to me and always first and foremost on my mind. As far back as fourth grade when we had this monthly newsletter thing in our elementary class, I wanted to be a sportswriter. I wanted to write stories about sports and anything I could do to kind of mimic what was going on in the newspapers. That was me. As we kind of moved along – I’m 5-foot-7 on my best day – so I knew that playing sports was probably not going to be in my future, so it was just like, ‘Hey, I really enjoy being around it, so how do I do it?’ And so this just came into my mind that, OK, I’ll be a sportswriter, a sports journalist and try to go that way. In high school I wrote for the school newspaper. It was just kind of tunnel vision trying to get there.”
Jumping in with both feet
There was no off ramp, no fallback.
After graduating from Blaine High School, Krawczynski began college at the University of St. Thomas as he set his course to get into journalism. It was a path that was going to pan out.
Although maybe with a few twists and turns along the way.
“For me it was always find any way I can to get into journalism and find my way there,” Krawczynski said. “I was all in on that from when I was in high school to going to college at St. Thomas to even early on in my career when things didn’t happen right away for me. It was, ‘This is what I’m going to do.’ There was no safety net – there was no law school or business school or anything like that to consider. For me, it was always, ‘I’m going to go in with both feet and see if I can swim.’”
Following his sophomore year at St. Thomas, he had a summer internship at the Fargo Forum. It was a news internship, but one that would help him crack into the sports world.
On his way back to school at the end of the summer, Krawczynski told the Forum sports editor he could cover anything in the Twin Cities if there was a team they could use coverage of.
There was.
“He said, ‘Oh, by the way, do you want to cover the Vikings for us?’ They were coming off of 1998 and Randy Moss and super popular and I was like, ‘My God, yes, I do want to cover them,’ Krawczynski said. “They gave me that chance and that was my first real chance to cover pro sporting events and games.”
Covering the Vikings and working at St. Thomas helped lead to connections at the Associated Press office in Minneapolis, and more opportunities.
“I got to run some quotes for the sportswriters at games periodically throughout school,” Krawczynski said. “I’d go to games, go to the opposing locker room, get quotes, type them up and send them to the writer so they could use them in stories. That’s kind of how I got a little bit of a foot in the door at AP.”
Finding a home with the AP
Back to the twists and turns. The indents and backspaces.
While he had gotten his foot in the door during college, graduation came and went without a job lined up. Krawczynski cast a wide net, searching for something that could lead to anything.
“I sent out a thousand resumes to all corners of the country trying to get anything from the smallest papers to the biggest and I couldn’t find anything,” Krawczynski said. “So for six months after graduation I was not in journalism. I was working with my dad at a printing plant and just trying to pay bills, but I was kind of doing these side gigs for the AP, getting quotes part-time, and they would kind of let me write a game story here or there for them just as a freelancer. Finally, around December of 2001, there was this job that came open at the Minneapolis AP office – that was not a writing job, an administrative assistant; it was literally just changing the fax paper, sweeping the floors, just doing all of the middling tasks that needed to be done. They said, ‘This is all we have right now, but if you come in and you do a good job we’ll give you chances to keep writing on the side and maybe it will turn into something.’ I had no other options so I did it.”
After about a year of working in an office during the week and covering sports on nights and weekends, a more concrete chance arose. It was a tryout position – survive and advance, or fail and go home.
“You would take a temporary job in a bureau,” Krawczynski said. “Learn all of the ropes and they would basically make a decision if you were good enough to keep going up the chain or if it was time to move on. So I got sent to Montgomery, Alabama, for what was supposed to be a nine-month temporary position. Down there they had guys that were super experienced AP guys. They really knew the ropes, really talented in teaching young journalists and really evaluating whether they could do this job or not.”
Seven months in, Krawczynski was proving he could not only handle it, he was ready to move up.
A full-time opening arose in Indianapolis. Krawczynski was on his way.
He spent the next two years covering the Indiana Pacers and Purdue University, enjoying the job and the city he was living in.
But home still called. In 2005, Krawczynski was set to answer.
Back to Minnesota
His career having taken off, the next piece of the puzzle came with an opening in the Minneapolis AP office.
All of a sudden, he had gone from sending resumes across the country to covering sports full-time down the road from where he grew up.
“I really loved working in Indianapolis and I really enjoyed working there,” Krawczynski said. “But I have just an incredibly close set of friends, and they’re all Blaine guys, so being away from them and being away from my family so that every vacation that I had on the job was just to go back home and see friends and family, and they would come out see me a couple times a year – I was missing everyone. So when that job came open it was a dream come true to come home and be here.
“I’m kind of a Minnesota rube. I love it here. I’m not one that bellyaches about the cold. I’ve been around the country, I’ve been around the world now, and I just feel much more at home when I’m here. So to get back home and to cover the teams that I grew up with and have institutional knowledge of that I know so much about and then to also be able to see all of my loved ones daily or weekly instead of biannually, that was to me the best of both worlds.”
Next in line
Krawczynski was covering the Minnesota Timberwolves beat, not to mention three different Olympics, a pair of Ryder Cups, the NBA Finals, the 2009 NFC Championship game and a bit of everything in between. He had weekly radio appearances on KFAN’s prime slot with Dan Barreiro, someone he had grown up reading in the Star Tribune. It was all he had grown up hoping for and more.
But something new was about to hit – and rock – the world of sports journalism. It was a website with a seemingly simple vision: hire the most talented sportswriters they could and give them the freedom to unleash their best work.
And they wanted Krawczynski to help them get started in Minnesota.
“By nature I’m very even-keeled, a levelheaded, practical kind of guy,” Krawczynski said. “Once this opportunity came around, I’d been at AP 15 years at the time. Things had gone well at AP. I was doing very well – I had gone to three Olympics, I had done the NBA Finals and things were going very well. They valued me, and I was getting to do great work, but I had been doing it for a long time. I don’t know if there was a creative rut or anything like that, but I was certainly in a groove.
“So then all of a sudden out of nowhere, now three years ago, this kind of startup is coming around and they hire Mike Russo from the Star Tribune, who has been a longtime friend of mine and someone who I just think is one of the very best sports journalists in the country. And he announces that he is going from the Star Tribune to The Athletic in August, and I think that at the time the Minnesota site was maybe the sixth or seventh market in The Athletic’s deal, and so they were just a baby, brand new. Nobody knows a whole lot about it. But Russo makes the jump, and I just sent him a text that day: ‘Hey man, congratulations, wow, that seems like a big jump, this is exciting for you, go for it.’ And he just texted me back and said, ‘You’re next.’”
Joining The Athletic
Other opportunities had come up over the years, but never anything enticing enough to draw Krawczynski away from the AP.
But no one had presented a position like this.
“I had never thought of leaving the AP,” Krawczynski said. “We were happy, everything was good. Then the recruiting kind of started with the founders of the company and with Russo and they really laid out this unbelievable vision for where they wanted to take sports journalism and what was going to be offered to me in terms of freedom and in terms of flexibility and finances and all of those things, and it just blew my mind, like, ‘Holy cow, this looks really cool.’
“I had worked at the AP, which is about as stable as you can get as a company. It’s not above struggle, it’s not above problems, but I didn’t think I was ever going to be worrying about my job security there. So to think about leaving for this brand-new thing was nerve-wracking. It was about a six-week process maybe, and I’m telling you, it was nervous breakdown. I lost 15 pounds, seriously. I couldn’t eat, I didn’t know what to do. I had these two young children — they were 5 and 2 at the time — I have this family that I’m trying to help provide for, and yet do I want to chase this dream, do I want to walk out on this limb?”
Ultimately, he said yes.
Once day one on the job hit, it was clear he had made the right decision.
“I said yes to them and then I had a panic attack and backed out, so I went through this roller-coaster of emotions,” Krawczynski said. “But I kept coming back to this feeling that media in general is in need of some sort of resuscitation, some sort of change, and these guys – Alex Mather and Adam Hansmann – they were pitching a vision for something that I thought was different that offered something to try and zig when everyone else was zagging, and so basically what they said is, ‘We’re going to give you the freedom to do your very best work, and you’re going to come here and you’re going to work incredibly hard, but you’re going to be more proud of what you accomplish and what you produce than ever before.’
“It was like an offer to get off the hamster wheel and take the handcuffs off – the deadlines and the constraints on story length and things like that. It was all just super intriguing to me, because as much as I liked the AP, I looked around and said things have to change, we have to try something different, or else this ship is going to hit the iceberg. So I ended up going. It was a completely nerve-wracking and ridiculous process, but from the first day that I started, the first day that I worked there and got going into the job, it was everything that was promised.”
New beginning
Krawczynski was doing what he had done for years – covering the Timberwolves and Vikings – but doing it in a new way.
Free from deadlines, free from space constraints, he was churning out richer articles than ever before from roster breakdowns to long-form features. One day a look at a team’s offseason moves, the next an exploration of a player’s off-court family heartbreak.
He was joining at a time when the Timberwolves were about to experience the dramatic highs and lows of a short-lived Jimmy Butler era, and the Vikings were about to experience the Minneapolis Miracle and an ensuing meltdown in Philadelphia in the NFC Championship.
“I can write longer, I can take my time and do my best work,” Krawczynski said. “I can make the extra phone call. I don’t have to send 500 words in right at the buzzer after a game. I can hang back and do interviews while everyone else is scrambling to fill their deadlines. It quickly became very apparent that whatever happens with the future of the company and how long it lasts and things, my ability to do things the way I want to do them is there. I’m doing higher quality work every single day than I’ve ever done in my life.
“The encouraging part is that it’s being rewarded – people are responding, they’re subscribing, they’re signing up. We’re having business success. We just weathered a pandemic and came out on the other side and seem to be in fairly good shape financially. All of those things, the doubts I heard from people, the, ‘Oh, be careful, it’s not going to last,’ so far it looks OK. So it’s just been really rewarding to kind of be on the ground floor of something and start something brand new, and then it feels like some of the success this company has had is attributable to me. I feel like there’s some ownership there that I wouldn’t have had anywhere else, so it’s just been a remarkable experience.”
The Athletic takes flight
Krawczynski was in on the ground floor.
A lot of the nation’s other top writers were scrambling to enter on level one.
Soon a who’s who of journalists were joining The Athletic’s staff as more markets were added to the fold. For a small monthly subscription, readers have access to them all.
“With the most talented people, there’s always this pressing to do more and to be better,” Krawczynski said. “At a lot of media outlets right now – for sometimes good reasons and sometimes bad reasons – you’re in this box that you can’t get out of and you can only be so good because of all the constraints that are put on you, whether it’s file right on deadline or you have to do 12 stories in a week or your stories can only be this long because we only have that room in the paper or we only believe people have that attention span, you can’t write any longer.
“All of these things, the most talented people consistently believe that, ‘I’m leaving a lot on the cutting room floor.’ At The Athletic, I think that more and more as we got more established and we started to do more work and get it out there, I think the best people around the country looked at us and said, ‘God, that looks like it’s fun,’ and, ‘Holy cow, you’re able to fire all of your bullets.’ Like, there’s nothing that you have to worry about leaving out or not being able to get to or not having the time. There are no excuses here for not being able to do the top of the line stuff. I think that’s what attracts people to want to come here is, I want to put myself in that position where there are no rules essentially and I can kind of go out and do things and really give it my best swing. The more that that reputation gets out there – and I do think there’s people like me and Ken (Rosenthal) and Sam Amick and a lot of people who have worked here and now have had really good experiences with it and they treat us well and so it’s easy to speak highly of our experience – and meanwhile you have people at other places that are just grinding and they’re not treated as well and they want a chance at that. So it’s nice to go from at the start when I made the jump it was like, ‘Whoa, are you sure about that?’ to now it’s like, ‘Hey, any openings for me?’ That kind of stuff, it’s fun. That’s the cool thing. When you get all of that sort of talent under one roof, now we all challenge each other. Now I see a story from Jason Quick in Portland and I’m like, ‘Holy cow, that was amazing, how do I kind of pull my weight?’ and it’s really kind of invigorating that way to really try and match or exceed the output on a daily basis, which is some of the best stuff that’s out there.”
Covering the Wolves, through thick and thin
“The best stuff that’s out there” and “the Timberwolves” have unfortunately not gone hand in hand often throughout the franchise’s history.
As Krawczynski sets to begin his 15th season covering the team, though, his most daunting task is also his most exhilarating: finding new and creative ways to engage a passionate fan base accustomed to frustration, no matter how the team is faring on the court.
“These fans, God bless them, they’ve been kicked in the teeth for years and years,” Krawczynski said. “I did have a concern about that when I first came to The Athletic. I’m like, man, are we going to get enough people to sign up to cover the Wolves and to justify this whole thing? But for me that’s the challenge I enjoy the most as a journalist. I think it’s easier to write about teams that are always successful. Everyone’s happy to talk when they’re winning. For me there’s two things – if they’re losing and it’s the Jimmy Butler situation and it’s a dumpster fire, then everyone wants to read about that too. So there’s that, of course, that brings people to the table. But for me, the day-to-day between the super high highs or the super low lows, the way that you sustain and keep adding readers is you give them stories that they can relate to on a human level that isn’t maybe even necessarily about the team itself or a win or a loss. I can write about what they’re going to do at power forward – they don’t really have one, here are the options – I can write about that and there’s room for that, but for me the things that get more readers to come in and the things that make a team interesting is you have to get to the people behind the jersey. You’re talking about Karl-Anthony Towns and losing his mother, you’re talking about the relationship between Ricky Rubio and Ryan Saunders and how that bond formed, you’re trying to get to base levels of the human condition that you don’t have to be 7-feet tall and shoot 40% from three to relate to. When you get those bigger element stories that bring in a broader and more casual audience and tell it in a compelling way, that’s how you sustain your audience when they’ve lost 12 games in a row.
“The challenge is to dig deeper. Sometimes they’re grand and big things, sometimes they’re just little nuggets, but things that just wet their beak and just say, hey, it’s worth me paying a couple of bucks a month because I’m going to get either educated about this team in a way I can’t get elsewhere or entertained in a way that I can’t get elsewhere. I like having to find that. Every team is interesting; you just have to be able to find those angles. Whether they’re 19-45 or 50-10, there’s interesting stories.”
Gaining trust, sharing stories
The Athletic is built on the idea of digging deeper – to the games themselves and the people behind them.
But the biggest part is executing that vision by convincing players, coaches and executives to open up, and then sharing their stories.
“The key is just relationship building and trust,” Krawczynski said. “I’m kind of established here with the organization at least. Players will come and go, but you still have good relationships within the organizations to kind of get you past that initial barrier with new people. My biggest goal with every interaction with every player that I have is to let them know that I’m interested in more than just why did they take a three instead of go for a layup. Sports media can feel, especially if you’re a player, like a commodity, a very transactional process – I’m going to ask you this question, you give me this answer and then I’m leaving. Hopefully over time, the more that I’m around these players and the more conversations that we can have they understand that I’m interested in them as people and that I want to tell their stories and I want to be able to convey the three dimensions of their person and not just the two-dimensional character you see on TV.
“Especially in the NBA where it seems like players are more individuals and they’re more interested in brand-building and that side of things, there’s generally a more openness to exploring those types of stories. The ‘how did you meet your wife,’ the ‘what was it like growing up in your hometown,’ the ‘what are you interested in off the court.’ When you start asking them those questions and they understand that you’re thinking about things on a different level, I think that resonates with them, and then I think that slowly but surely they appreciate that, and then when you go to them with pitches they know that you’re going to handle things with care and with responsibility and that will lead to the best and most rewarding interviews with them.”
Building, and holding, an audience
Putting together consistently solid work has been one thing.
Getting people to read, and pay, has been even more vital.
The Athletic has found early success, as writers like Krawczynski have cultivated and maintained loyal followings. Personally, Krawczynski interacts regularly with his near 80,000 Twitter followers, hosts a podcast of his own and continues his regular KFAN radio appearances. All part of the current formula for success.
“It’s more important than ever, I think,” Krawczynski said. “When I was coming up, there was this clear path to get where you wanted to go: You went to school, you had your internships, try to get a newspaper job, then maybe climbed up to a columnist and then maybe got radio shows later and those kinds of things. But nowadays, it kind of stinks, but the way it is is individual brand-building. You build an audience that follows you wherever you go. It’s kind of like with players, a lot of times in the NBA especially, there are fans that still love the Timberwolves or they love the Lakers, but there are LeBron fans, there are Damian Lillard fans, there are Paul George fans. They follow their favorite players to whatever team they play for, and so I think it’s a little bit like that in media now too. You have to be present on social media now, you engage with your fan base, you go on podcasts, you go on radio. It’s as much about connecting with the audience and making them feel a little bit a part of what you’re doing as it is the content you produce.
“If you can forge those connections and ties with your audience, then you have a better chance of being successful. One of the reasons The Athletic came after me was because I had a pretty big Twitter following and they figured if he has a big audience on Twitter then a bunch of these people are going to follow him and sign up and pay a few bucks to read his stuff, and the reason I had a big following on Twitter at the time was, yeah, I did good work with the AP and I broke news and I had some big stories, but it was also because I was on Dan Barreiro. More people will come up to me on the street – when we could be on the street – and say, ‘Hey, I loved your segment on KFAN’ as they did, ‘Hey, I read your story.’ That’s just the way it is and I recognize that. There’s a little bit of hold your nose to it in terms of you have to market yourself and you have to sell yourself and you’d love for it to be just, if I just do really good work people are going to appreciate that and that’s going to be enough, but in this day and age it isn’t. You have to sell yourself, you have to engage with your audience. Doing all of that – it’s fun, it’s different outlets. I like to talk as opposed to write sometimes, I like to think about things. It helps me with my interviewing skills and things like that. But for the most part it’s just great for engaging your audience and making them feel like they’re kind of in your world and you’re in theirs.”
All roads lead back home
Once a young kid reading and writing about games to now a leading source for Minnesota sports content, Krawczynski’s world has come full circle and led back home – in some ways he hoped for and others he hadn’t even dreamed of.
“It’s impossible to overstate how important the Blaine upbringing was for me,” Krawczynski said. “I played football for Dave Nelson and he was, aside from my parents, the most influential person in my life in terms of work ethic and values and all of those things. And then literally all of my best friends are Blaine guys. There’s still a real connection I have to them. I’m always proud to say I’m from Blaine. That’s who I am. Even though I’ve moved around and I don’t live there anymore, I’m always going to be a Bengal and I’m proud to say that. I’m happy I have the crew that I got to know when I was in school there and they’re still brothers to this day. It’s just a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t be here had I been somewhere else.
“When it started it was, ‘I just want to write for the newspaper.’ It wasn’t even ‘I want to be a columnist,’ ‘I want to be a famous journalist or have my own radio show.’ I didn’t think about that. I just wanted to be at the Star Tribune and write really good stories and that be my thing. And so if it would have just been that, if I would’ve stayed at the AP forever and just done that, that would’ve been great and I would’ve been happy with that.
“But the way that the industry has expanded and grown and evolved and now I have this one outlet where I’m writing long-form in-depth stuff for The Athletic and I also have my own podcast and the radio, I didn’t envision being that kind of presence, a multimedia presence, at all, but I really enjoy it. I like it when I hear from people that they heard me on the radio or that they read what I did and that they enjoyed it. I like that kind of interaction. I like being part of a community. I didn’t anticipate that. I didn’t anticipate people really kind of connecting with the content I produce on an emotional level in the way that they have, and I’m forever grateful for that, and so in that way it’s above and beyond what I ever expected."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.