After having to wait an extra year, a chance to take part in one of the most prestigious weeks in golf finally arrived at the start of April.
Blaine’s Andrew Ramos took part in the seventh annual Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals to lead into a week of Master’s Tournament events at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.
“Augusta is a special place to compete,” Ramos said. “There is no other place like it.”
The qualification process was held in the summer of 2019, with a nationwide series of competitions held to get down to an elite group of 80 youth golfers.
The event began with 300 local qualifiers at courses in all 50 states. From there, the top finishers advanced through more than 60 sub-regionals to one of 10 regional qualifiers. Finally, the 80 regional winners across the four age divisions (40 boys and 40 girls) earned a trip to the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.
The national final event was held on the eve of the Masters, one of four PGA Tour Grand Slam events.
“It was great to spend a day at the Masters on Monday with my brother and (Inver Grove Heights’) Sam Udovich, who also competed in Drive, Chip and Putt this year,” Ramos said. “It’s amazing to be part of one of the best events for junior golf. I’m glad that the Masters, PGA and USGA were able to make this happen this year as we have waited a long time since qualifications in 2019.”
long with recognizing and providing an opportunity to showcase top youth golfers across the country, the event offers a glimpse at competing on the world stage, with hopes of being part of prestigious tournaments in the future.
“This is my second time to Augusta for Drive, Chip and Putt,” Ramos said. “I definitely want to be back to Augusta someday to play in the Masters. First I want to go to college and compete at the college level.”
Ramos finished in ninth place in the boys 14-to-15-year-old division.
Drive, Chip and Putt
“Our goal since the founding of this event was to provide opportunities that would inspire young boys and girls to develop and deepen their love for the great game of golf,” said Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “These 80 national finalists showed immense passion and talent, and seeing them perform at Augusta National is something we are proud and fortunate to celebrate.”
“Drive, Chip and Putt is a showcase for the future of the game,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “Starting at the grassroots level with events hosted by PGA Professionals across our 41 sections nationwide, junior golfers have an opportunity to achieve an amazing dream of competing in the National Finals at Augusta National. The talent on display today was outstanding, and we congratulate each of the finalists, led by the eight girls and boys who will now hold the title of Drive, Chip and Putt champion.”
“We are thrilled to successfully add another Drive, Chip and Putt to the history books,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “Each year we are consistently impressed with this talented group of golfers and this year is no different. We are thankful to each participant for inspiring junior golfers across the nation, and we look forward to following their journeys in the years ahead.”
Points were awarded in three individual skill categories (driving, chipping and putting), with the winner in each skill receiving 10 points, second place receiving 9 points, down to 1 point for 10th place. The player with the most points following all three competitions was declared the overall winner of the age group.
In the drive portion, the better of two distances was used for the score. Each golfer then took two chips; the closest cumulative distance to the hole determined the winner. Players then moved to Augusta National’s 18th green, where they attempted two putts.
The event was broadcast live on Golf Channel across North and South America and was conducted in partnership between the Masters Tournament, the PGA of America and the USGA. It is a free youth golf development initiative for junior golfers of all skill and ability levels, aimed at sparking a lifelong interest in the game for boys and girls ages 7-15.
