One game would have been enough.
A few shifts on the ice, a couple shots on the net, a glance up at a packed professional arena.
It wouldn’t have taken much to make the countless hours of training and preparation, all of the sacrifices along the way worthwhile.
There wasn’t one game, though.
There was so much more.
Spring Lake Park graduate David Backes announced his retirement this month, having played in 965 NHL games over a 15-year career, reached the Stanley Cup Finals, earned an Olympic silver medal and tallied 248 NHL goals along with 561 points.
Those are just the numbers, though.
Backes’ journey to becoming one of the NHL’s top centers goes much deeper, a path of pure friendship, teamwork and a passion for the game.
“I never imagined anything close to what I was able to live,” Backes said. “At one point when I was in the minors that first year, I said to myself, ‘I just need to play in one NHL game and I will have justified leaving college early.’ And all of a sudden it’s like 900-plus games and close to 1,000 in 15 years and you’re like, ‘What the heck just happened?’ So I’m very blessed and grateful.”
Backes’ story wasn’t one of instant success, or of a kid on the ice who was obviously destined for stardom. It was much simpler: a kid just looking for a way to keep playing with his friends when the weather turned cold.
“I was actually in T-ball first because my dad was a baseball player in his heyday,” Backes said. “The season was over and the snow started flying and all my friends were going to play hockey, so I kind of followed them along. It was a slow start, but I guess, as they say, the rest is history.”
Even as his skill improved, and later stood out, Backes wasn’t laser-focused on simply hockey. He continued playing different sports throughout the year, building athleticism and a love for competing alongside his friends. By his senior year, he was an All-State player and a finalist for the state’s Mr. Hockey Award.
“I played three sports up through my high school days,” Backes said. “I played JV soccer, I played baseball and I played hockey. I even mixed in a little tennis in there at one point. I feel like there is a certain value to being diverse and spreading out your time. There’s a certain excitement in getting back to that sport that maybe you excel at the most as well.
“When I was growing up, it was kind of, if you signed up you were either on the ‘A’ team or ‘B’ team. That creates quite a tight-knit community where even if you’re not with the same group every year, you get to know some friends and the parents get to know each other on a very tight-knit basis. Those friendships that I developed there have been life-lasting and really important to my development and getting me to where I finished in my career as well.”
After graduating high school, Backes spent two years playing junior hockey with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League.
The goal was to get a Division I opportunity. Backes’ play stood out even more, leading to a selection in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues.
“I would say my goal really was, if I could play Division I hockey and get somewhat of a scholarship, that was what my focus was on,” Backes said. “I realized the percentage of guys that make it in the NHL is very slim. But I think when I got drafted after my year I played in Lincoln, I think all of a sudden it was like, OK, this isn’t quite as far-fetched as just a kid playing hockey saying, ‘I want to play in the NHL.’ This is, a team used a second-round draft pick on you and now they’re going to be invested in your success, so you might just get a shot, and if that shot comes up, you want to make the most of it.”
After being drafted, Backes spent the next three years with Minnesota State Mankato. In 115 games, he recorded 46 goals and 73 assists for 119 points to earn spots on All-WCHA and All-American teams.
Anxious to get his professional career started, Backes passed on his senior year to join the Blues organization. He competed in the team’s training camp, but did not make the season-opening roster, assigned to affiliate Peoria in the American Hockey League to open the season.
“I was impatient,” Backes said. “Because I left school early, I wanted to make good on that idea that if I left not finishing my degree yet and pursuing professional hockey, I needed to be playing in the NHL. That’s why I left and truthfully where everything is better than in the minors, from pay to how you’re treated to the arenas you’re playing in to your lifestyle. I wanted that and I wanted it immediately. That wasn’t the way it played out.”
Backes spent 43 games with Peoria. In December, the moment he had been waiting for arose. And Backes wasn’t going to miss it.
“I had to wait until Christmas, which in the scheme of things isn’t a long time, but just one of those things where I really wanted the process to speed up,” Backes said. “It didn’t take too long, but I was very mission-focused on what my plan was. My first shift, I got crushed going down the wall and before I could get my bearings, the puck hit me and went to our team and we scored.”
Welcome to the NHL.
“It was definitely an eye-opener that I was playing against men now and this is not anything like college or guys that are even necessarily anything close to your age,” Backes said. “They had old-man strength and I wasn’t quite there yet.”
The early years were filled with Blues struggles, as the team missed the playoffs in five of six seasons from 2005-2011. But St. Louis was building toward better days.
“I think there were times, even as a team that was struggling, we had some triumphs as a young group,” Backes said. “We would come together and knock off teams that were expected to beat us. I think that’s one of the lovely things about the NHL is that anybody can beat anybody on any given night. When we had those triumphs, I think that gave us a taste that we could be building something here that’s special, that we don’t always have to be a doormat here; that if we bind together and put that sort of effort in, we’re going to be the team expected to win on a nightly basis.”
In the 2011-12 season, that time had arrived. Backes was named captain as the Blues compiled 109 points, then second-most in franchise history, on their way to the conference semifinals.
St. Louis continued to thrive in the regular season, finishing second in its division in a shortened 2012-13 season before averaging 109 points over the three years that followed. But the team couldn’t break through and make the Stanley Cup Finals, with its deepest run a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2015-16.
A free agent following that season, Backes signed a five-year deal with the Boston Bruins.
“I think the business side of the game reared its ugly head,” Backes said. “With free agency and expectations, we weren’t able to come to a mutual understanding with the Blues. It was a sad goodbye, but I think it was also a great opportunity to spread my wings, to have opportunities with a different organization, experience that and join another great group of guys. With Boston, to be able to play in a Stanley Cup Final, that was certainly something I’ll never forget.”
The trip to the Stanley Cup Finals came in 2018-19, as the Bruins outlasted Toronto in seven games in the opening round of the playoffs, proceeded to top Columbus in six games and then swept Carolina in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston went to a seventh game for the championship, but fell to Backes’ former team, the Blues.
It was a St. Louis championship Backes had helped build the foundation for, a silver lining that did not offer much consolation until down the road.
“There really wasn’t for I would say 12 months after that,” Backes said. “It was devastating. But I think since then I’ve certainly gotten a lot more perspective and understanding, that I was able to play in a final, grateful that the Blues were able to get a banner. But I certainly would have wished that we would have won and then maybe the next year that they could have gone in and won or vice versa, but that’s just not the way she went. It’s certainly OK in the big scheme as well.”
Backes started the 2019-20 season in Boston before later being traded to Anaheim, ultimately finishing his career this past spring with the Ducks. During the season’s final week, the schedule offered a chance to say two fond farewells — to his longtime team and community in St. Louis, and to his hometown Minnesota Wild.
“I think my mom might have had a little input on the schedule,” Backes laughed. “Because your last four games were somewhere you played 10 years and then your hometown is pretty magical for an ending to your career. Not that I knew for sure it was going to be the end, but it turned out to be. It all seemed to align. In a year marred by COVID and being separated and isolated, to have that reception with at least some fans in the building in St. Louis and those festivities and emotions, then I was watching the game in Minnesota, but still to see fans start to come back, and it was Ryan Miller’s farewell there, it was what I was feeling a couple days earlier. To have families and friends and to just be treated so well by both organizations was something special I’ll never forget.”
Backes and the Blues came together one more time in early September, with Backes signing a one-day contract to officially end his NHL career where it all began.
“My wife and I spent from 22 to 32 there in St. Louis,” Backes said. “When you’re 22, you’re young and learning a lot of things about life until 32. Those 10 years are crucial in anyone’s life, and the way that the city endeared itself to us and the way we were able to endear ourselves to the city, the Midwest values that are intact in St. Louis and just the easy living with great people all around, it felt like home — maybe 15, 20 degrees warmer year-round. We still have incredible memories of St. Louis.”
Not a bad run for someone who would have been satisfied with a single shift in the NHL. Knocked down on the ice or not.
“Certainly God had a lot to do with putting me in the right place and keeping me healthy,” Backes said. “All the scenarios I was able to thrive in, a lot of great people were behind the scenes supporting me and helping me make the most of each moment, and all those moments add up to a pretty good book I think.”
The chapter of his life on the ice having come to a close, Backes is eager to spend more time with his wife and two children. Along with that, he is looking forward to devoting more time to his and his wife Kelly’s charity Athletes for Animals, which supports several animal welfare initiatives and philanthropic endeavors. The couple have devoted time and sought to include other athletes in helping many animal shelters and rescues, while hoping to stop the use of puppy mills, including a proposed ordinance in Blaine.
“To be with my family a lot more is goal No. 1,” Backes said. “Goal No. 2, with our charity Athletes for Animals, we’re going to be raising funds for organizations around the country, to continue initiatives like we are right now in Blaine. Whatever comes next work-wise, we’ll sort that out as it comes, but that can certainly trail the other two things that we’re really passionate about.”
It’s a leadership mindset that has been exhibited on the ice for the past two decades, leading to a captain role with the Blues, helping lead Team USA to a 2010 Olympic silver medal and being his team’s nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded to the player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.” All traits he hopes teammates and fans remember long past the memories of goals scored and games won.
“Someone who always gave it my all and made the most out of the opportunities I had and wasn’t going to be outworked,” Backes said. “If I didn’t get something done, it would be because I might have lacked a bit of the skill, but it wasn’t going to be because of the things that I could control. That I stood up for my teammates and did whatever I could to help my team win. If that’s anywhere close to what I’m remembered for in the game, I’m extremely proud of it.”
