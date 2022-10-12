Supernatural feats to combat fiendish foes. Saving kingdoms while trying not to run out of lives.
It’s tough enough for video game heroes when times are good.
But life can be even tougher when the game turns off, as Blaine High School Theatre presents its fall play “Press Start: A New Children’s Musical,” showing Oct. 14-16.
“In this show, the heroes of the video game universe are ‘out of play,’” director Andrew Rakerd said. “In other words, they need to raise money to be able to continue on in their game, so they decide to put on a musical show to help raise support. This show has some important lessons about the spirit of giving.”
“Press Start” was written only seven years ago by Beat by Beat Press, offering a fresh take on characters popularized decades ago.
“I found them when I was searching the internet for hourlong children’s musicals, and this immediately seemed like a good fit,” Rakerd said. “Beat by Beat produces shows for educational theater specifically. In addition to being a lot of fun, they provided a lot of helpful resources for educators, including tips and tricks in the margins on the script to help a director set their production up for success. Plus, I’m a bit of a video game nerd myself, so I have to say the theme jumped out at me immediately.”
The characters remain popular today, creating a story fit for a variety of audiences.
“Students have a lot of familiarity with the characters,” Rakerd said. “All of them are inspired by popular video game characters, mainly from the 1990s. For instance, this play features Marco and Lorenzo instead of Mario and Luigi. For kids growing up today, these characters have become as familiar as Mickey Mouse. They’ve enjoyed taking on the personas of well-known characters while also putting their own original spin on them.”
It’s a flashback to an 8-bit console world, featuring a fresh, yet nostalgic soundtrack and story.
“My favorite part about being in ‘Press Start’ is acting like I’m a character from a video game come to life,” cast member Elijah Parkos said. “However, instead of running and jumping through levels, the characters are shown out of play. Rivals turn to best friends, and the heroes are all stressed out about getting their lives back. I think that audiences will like the numerous references to the classic video games they grew up with, such as Mario and Sonic.”
To go along with the theme of giving present throughout the show, the cast and crew are hosting donation drives for local charities at the performances.
Showtimes are Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.
For tickets, visit bhstheatre.booktix.com.
