The playgrounds at Centennial, Fort Lion, Hidden Ponds and Northwood parks in Blaine will get a much-needed face-lift later this year.
All the playgrounds are over 20 years old and due for a remodel under the city’s Parks Master Plan.
The City Council unanimously approved all four playground replacement projects Feb. 17.
The city is partnering with Flagship Recreation in Lake Elmo for all of the playground improvement projects. Flagship Recreation has already submitted two design concepts for each park, and the favored plans were approved by the City Council Feb. 17.
Each of the playground projects will cost an estimated $50,000. The projects have been budgeted for under the 2021 Parks and Trails Capital Improvement Fund.
Centennial Park sits on 1.5 acres at 10450 Rockney St. NE. Blaine Recreation Manager Nate Monahan said none of the existing playground equipment at the park can be salvaged except for the play curb and benches.
The new playground will include equipment for children ages 2 and up. It will have four swings, including one that’s Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, climbing structures and bars, a fire pole, a slide, rope apparatus, a bouncy rocker, easily accessible steps and a device where children can learn about the planets in our solar system.
Fort Lion Park is located at 10905 Fifth Street NE and needs replacement to meet safety standards.
Monahan said all playgrounds are inspected twice a year by city staff in the spring and fall.
“Blaine staff has inspected the equipment and has concluded that safety standards and the equipment’s condition warrant its replacement,” Monahan said.
The new playground equipment will include an Oodle Swing (a sensory swing), two sets of monkey bars, a double slide, a curved slide and a rock wall. All of the equipment is designed for children ages 2 and up.
“We always try to provide a wide variety of equipment,” Monahan said.
City Council Member Julie Jeppson asked Monahan if the new playground equipment at all the parks is accessible for children with disabilities.
Monahan said all of the playgrounds will have some equipment that will be accessible for children with disabilities such as the Oodle Swing at Fort Lion Park.
“We try to put some kind of elements in there if we can,” Monahan said. “It’s very costly, but again we always try to incorporate that in some way, shape or form into our different playground concepts and replacements that we make.”
Monahan said most of the playground equipment at Fort Lion Park needs to be replaced, but that the city can salvage the play curb, benches and some of the features around the play container.
Hidden Ponds Park is located at 11465 Polk Street NE. The playground update will include an Oodle Swing, two slides, four swings including one that’s Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, balance boards, monkey and climbing bars, a fire pole and easily accessible steps.
Monahan said the Hidden Ponds Park playground container is in “very good shape” and will not need to be replaced. He added the benches and an overhead glider will also be salvaged and be repainted.
“When we do look at these replacements, we do look at what can we save, how can we maximize our budget here?” Monahan said. “That’s always at the forefront of our minds to make sure we can maximize our new equipment and add innovative things our residents deserve.”
Northwood Park is located at 12047 Oak Park Blvd. NE. The new playground will include five slides with one for toddlers and another that’s Americans with Disabilities Act accessible, a rock wall, a climbing wall with a rope, monkey bars, a pull-up bar and four different types of slides.
“This one is just west of the baseball complex, which is our inclusive park that we did last year,” Monahan said. “That park did not have any slides and we were fully aware of that ... so our big push for this park was to make sure it had a lot of slides.”
Monahan said construction for all the playgrounds will be conducted spring through early summer 2021.
