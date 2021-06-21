The Blaine Festival is back this year the last weekend in June.
It will take place June 25-27, mostly at Aquatore Park.
Last year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s parade will occur Saturday, June 26, at noon, starting at the intersection of Jefferson Street and 117th Avenue and ending at Madison School.
Other events include the Kid Power Pedal Tractor Pull, the Not-So-Ugly Dog contest and live music. Preregistration for the tractor pull and dog contest is available at tinyurl.com/4fahmfeh.
The tractor pull is scheduled for Sunday, June 27, at noon. Kids ages 4 to 11 can participate.
Each child gets a ribbon, and there are three trophies awarded per age group.
The Not-So-Ugly dog contest begins at 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, under the west pavilion. In-person registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
Judges will give out first-, second- and third-place prizes in the following categories: best dressed, ugliest dog, best trick, owner look-alike and prettiest dog in three weight classes (0-25 pounds, 26-50 pounds and 51-plus pounds).
The Blaine Festival offers live music from 5:30 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday. Friday features a Blaine Festival staple of five years, The Johnny Holm Band. Saturday is all tribute bands, playing homage to bands like Queen and the Rolling Stones.
The Blaine Festival Car Show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, in the Northtown Mall parking lot, 398 Northtown Drive NE. Enter off of County Road 10. The car show is open to trucks, cars and motorcycles. Entries are $10, and spectators are free.
The car show raises money for the Invisible Wounds Project, a nonprofit that provides mental health services to military, first responders, front-line medical staff and more.
The festival offers free off-site parking and a shuttle service June 26-27 that picks up at Westwood Middle School, 711 91st Ave. N. and drops off at the corner of Cloverleaf Parkway and Central Avenue near Village Bank.
