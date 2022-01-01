Dakotah (Bullen) Lindwurm, a 2013 St. Francis graduate, became the first homestate woman winner in 34 years in an overpowering performance at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth June 19, covering the 26.2-mile course in 2:29:04 to finish over two minutes ahead of her next competitor.
“At that point I was so tired, but so thankful; I felt overwhelmed with joy,” Lindwurm said. “All of my hard work culminated in this one great moment when I broke the tape. It was something that I was dreaming of for so long. I was thrilled, running a minute and a half PR. I have consistently been able to shave minutes off of my marathon each time I run, and it is giving me great hope for my career! I felt great from the gun.
“It means so much to be the first Minnesotan woman to win since 1987, because Minnesota is truly my favorite place to race. I have traveled the country racing, and nothing will beat having the home state support of a great Minnesota crowd.”
