There are record-breaking nights that are the culmination of success built over time, shot by shot, basket by basket, testaments to immense skill and will.
There are recording-breaking nights where a player has a game unlike any a team has ever seen before, exhibitions of sheer domination.
Then there are both.
St. Francis boys basketball senior Matthew Bothun’s consistency and excellence alike were etched in the record books Feb. 6, as he set the program’s single-game and career scoring records during an 81-52 win over Pine City.
“It is a great feeling to have the most points in school history for sure,” Bothun said. “It was an exciting feeling to get two big-time records in one game as well.”
Bothun’s potential was on display early on his St. Francis career, with his role steadily growing as he did. Within a few years, it became apparent he’d be one of the best in school history.
“In seventh grade, we saw some potential in him and moved him up to the ninth-grade team, and by ninth grade he was playing varsity as our sixth man,” St. Francis head coach Kyle Waterworth said. “It wasn’t until his sophomore year when he averaged just under 20 points per game that we realized we had a player that was going to go down as one of the greatest to play for St. Francis.”
“Being the all-time scoring leader was never an actual goal that I had for myself,” Bothun said. “Although I did know that I would get it because I started my senior season with about 500 points to go to get there.”
Bothun’s game is a unique blend of size and athleticism, with a sterling mindset and work ethic to match.
“He’s very aggressive and also so skilled! He can score at all levels and you combine that with the fact he’s 6-foot-9, and he’s a matchup nightmare,” Waterworth said. “He shoots 55% from the floor, over 80% from the free-throw line, and is a career 38% three-point shooter. Offensively, he has a very polished game with no glaring weakness.”
Bothun ended the historic night versus Pine City with 46 points on 18-of-22 shooting, which broke the previous single-game scoring record of 43, which was set by Dennis Nutter in 1973. In the process, Bothun broke Brady Larson’s (class of 1995) program record that stood for 28 years, finishing the night with 1,564 career points.
Each year has seen an already strong game evolve, evidence of hours spent working to develop an attack capable of scoring from the post to the perimeter.
“I attribute it to all the work I have put in on my own time,” Bothun said. “It’s an understatement to say I spend a lot of time working on myself and my basketball abilities.”
“Every offseason he’s added something to his game! As a freshman he was more or less a jump shooter for us,” Waterworth said. “As a sophomore, he really improved his post-up game and rebounding. As a junior, he started to face up more and take guys off the dribble, and as a senior he’s added some strength and explosiveness. He’s worked hard to become the player he’s turned into; it’s something other players can learn from.”
The record books will feature Bothun’s name prominently in several categories, a visual mark of a legacy that will extend far beyond the final month of his high school career, of a player who embraced and enhanced the program.
“Matthew owns the top spots for all of our scoring records: single game, season average, career average, and also total points,” Waterworth said. “He will also go down as the second-best rebounder, one of our best three-point shooters, and has a chance to break the all-time record for blocks as well.
“Matthew has the respect of our school, our community and our basketball family. He’s a special young man that stayed home during an age when players of his caliber are transferring and teaming up with other high-level talent. He didn’t run from the challenges we’ve had as a program and decided that he wanted to be part of the solution. That leadership and his career will never be forgotten in St. Francis!”
