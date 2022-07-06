Last year, she made history.
Now, she’s building a legacy.
A year after becoming the first Minnesota woman to win the race in 34 years, St. Francis graduate Dakotah (Bullen) Lindwurm made it back-to-back titles at Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth at the end of June.
Lindwurm covered the 26.2-mile course in a time of 2:25:01, the second-best ever at Grandma’s. That mark shattered her winning time from a year ago by over four minutes.
“This year’s race was incredible,” Lindwurm said. “It was significantly more competitive, so I had women running with me up until mile 16, which was much different than in 2021 where I ran the majority of the race alone. Both years I went into the race with the goal of winning. I had to work a lot harder for it this year, but I love that because it forced me to work harder. Going into this year I knew I could run much faster than last year. I had made a lot of big jumps in practice, and I thought on an A-plus day I could run 2:25.”
The race turned out to be exactly that type of ideal day, as Lindwurm’s 10th marathon unfolded into her best yet.
“I felt better in this marathon than I ever have in my first nine marathons,” Lindwurm said. “Normally around miles 20-22 my legs really get heavy and start cramping, but I felt great from start to finish. I think being from Minnesota gives me a second gear to dig deeper and run harder at Grandma’s.”
Lindwurm’s back-to-back Grandma’s titles have already secured her a place as one of the top distance runners in Minnesota history. Additionally, they have made her a current leader on the national stage.
“It was amazing,” Lindwurm said. “When you put so much of your heart and soul into something, it is so incredible to watch your hard work pay off. For so long I have been envisioning myself amongst the best marathoners in the country, and I put my name on that list at Grandma’s.”
Lindwurm has developed into a fan favorite in Duluth, an obvious choice not only because she is a homestate contender, but because she possesses a deep love of the sport, evident in her beaming smile that endures mile by mile, stride by stride.
“Before the race, I felt like I had the whole city of Duluth on my side,” Lindwurm said. “Walking around the expo doing pre-race interviews and media, I had so many people stop me to tell me they were rooting for me. Then to win again just felt like I was making all of those people proud. I think it’s really fun for people to cheer for a homestate runner, and I already have plans to go back next year to make this a three-peat victory.”
Running has long been a family undertaking for Lindwurm, who was encouraged into joining by her mother when she was in middle school. Lindwurm progressed into a cross-country and track and field standout at St. Francis, then in college at Northern State University, before taking up trail running. All leading to memorable moments on the course, and at the finish line.
In 2019, she ran straight into her mother’s arms upon completing Grandma’s. After her mom passed, she ran into her dad’s arms upon winning the 2021 race. This year, it was her grandfather’s turn.
“It’s still breathtaking for me,” Lindwurm said. “My grandpa has a hard time getting around, but Shane Bauer, the executive director of Grandma’s Marathon, helped get him a bleacher seat so he could come watch. I’ll never forget crossing that finish line and looking over to see him standing there. For my whole life, he has been a very stoic man, so when I saw the tears in his eyes I lost it. After losing my mom (his daughter) in 2020, him hugging me after winning felt like the closest thing to being in my mom’s arms. Winning was absolutely amazing, but hugging him after was the highlight for me.”
Less than a decade removed from high school, the magnitude of her success still hasn’t completely sunk in yet for the 2013 St. Francis graduate.
“I’m not sure it has,” Lindwurm said. “I have had so many people reach out or recognize me outside of running, and every time I’m kind of blown away that I am someone that people would know. At the end of the day, I do this because I love going out and pounding the pavement, so it’s still a little shocking that I am making such a big impact while just getting to do what I love.”
