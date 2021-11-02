A record-breaking season drew to a close for St. Francis girls soccer Oct. 27, falling 1-0 against Cloquet-Carlton in the Class AA state quarterfinals. It was the first state appearance in program history for the Saints, who finished with an 18-1 record. St. Francis went undefeated through Mississippi 8 play to win a conference title, then rolled through the Section 6AA field, outscoring its three foes by a combined 16-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.