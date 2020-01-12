Capt. Andy Youngquist of the Anoka Police Department recently completed one of the toughest challenges available to local law enforcement officers: The FBI National Academy.
On Dec. 20, Youngquist completed a 10-week training session at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and was in the 278th class to graduate.
Anoka Police Chief Eric Peterson and Retired Anoka Police Chief Andy Revering attended the graduation. Revering is an alumnus of the 101st FBI National Academy class.
“Police leadership is challenging and demanding,” Peterson said. “This training is an exceptional way for our police leaders to learn the latest and best practices of the profession. I’m pleased and proud of Capt. Youngquist’s attendance and graduation from one of our country’s finest training opportunities.”
Selection into the FBI National Academy is a highly competitive process that includes a nomination by a supervisor, interviews with the candidate and co-workers to determine leadership skills and abilities, a background check, a determination of physical fitness and the support of former National Academy graduates.
The National Academy provides the opportunity to share best practices and forge partnerships with law enforcement officers from around the globe. Only a few leaders from Minnesota are selected to attend each year.
While in the academy, the officers live in a dorm-like setting. The FBI does not charge U.S. students for tuition, books, equipment, meals, lodging or travel to and from their home.
Youngquist began his law enforcement career in 1992 as a police security officer for the Anoka Police Department. He was hired as a patrol officer in 1996, promoted to sergeant in 2007 and captain in 2017. Youngquist was born and raised in Anoka and has received several awards and commendations for his work as a police officer.
