Witches, ghosts and werewolves - oh my - spooky season is now upon us! We’re only weeks away from All Hallows Eve and there’s no better place to celebrate this ghoulish month than the city of Anoka.
Halloween is an annual tradition that you either love or hate. The celebration is most commonly known for activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, haunted attractions, watching scary movies, divination games, gorging on delicious candy and pranks.
What most people don’t know is Halloween, or All Hallows’ Eve or All Saints’ Eve, is actually a Christian holiday that precedes All Saints’ Day where people remember the dead who have departed. The holiday also has Celtic roots, specifically the Gaelic festival Samhain that marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter.
Having been born in the month of October, it’s no shock that Halloween is one of my favorite annual celebrations. I’ve always loved everything spooky and particularly love checking out haunted locations, watching scary movies or ghost hunting shows, going to haunted attractions, and dressing up in elaborate costumes - but nothing beats participating in Anoka Halloween activities.
Halloween has been a very popular holiday in the city of Anoka, which is why the city has gained the title of Halloween Capital of the World. According to the Anoka Halloween Capital of the World website, the city of Anoka gained that title after civic leaders organized a giant Halloween celebration in 1920 to help prevent children from committing Halloween pranks like releasing cows to roam on Main Street, soaping windows and tipping over outhouses.
Anoka’s Halloween celebration has morphed over the years, but the spirit of the holiday has grown with each passing year. This year Anoka is hosting numerous events including a Pumpkin Bowl at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Goodrich Field where the Anoka Tornadoes will play White Bear Lake; a vintage flee market 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in downtown Anoka; Kids Fall Festival 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Anoka County Fairgrounds; children’s costume contest 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at Anoka City Hall; Anoka County Historical Society ghost tours of downtown Anoka, that will be happening through Halloween; Grand Day Parade 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on Main Street in Anoka; and much, much more. There’s literally something for everyone and most of the events are free to attend.
To learn more about all the fun Halloween events happening in
