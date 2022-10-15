I don’t know which one of the “Metal Gods” decided to spoil us (my money is on Judas Priest lead singer Rob Halford), but September was rife with new metal music. Bands both old and less old released some late-career gems or continued their winning streaks, making for a month full of great listening and headbanging to match. Someone call my chiropractor…
It started right away on Sept. 2, also known as “Better-than-Christmas Morning” when not only Blind Guardian, but also the mighty Megadeath released brand-new albums. Blind Guardian is the less well-known of the two, but any ‘90s metalheads may remember them as the German guys who reeeaaaally like ‘The Lord of the Rings.’ If you have ever been in a musical or read a word of Tolkein, I can promise you that you will like their newest album, ‘The God Machine.’ They’ve expanded their subject matter to cover the likes of Neil Gaiman, ‘The Witcher’ and even ‘Battlestar Galactica.’ It’s also got some of the most majestic guitar work to ever get recorded, and it’s maybe the most accessible album I’ll mention here (sorry about that).
Megadeth also released their sixteenth studio album, “The Sick, The Dying… And the Dead!” (boy, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine sure does love punctuation) on the same day, continuing Megadeth’s winning streak. Like most metal bands in the late ‘90s and 2000’s, Mustaine and Co. released some real stinkers. That’s why when their 2016 album ‘Dystopia’ came out and it was actually suuuper good, critics stated we found ourselves in a “Second Golden Age” of Megadeth.
After those string of disappointing millennium albums where Mustaine thought the grunge or, even worse, “hard rock” was the direction Megadeth should go, he’s gladly back to his strictly metal roots. Riffs and solos take center stage here, with tracks like “Night Stalkers” and “We’ll Be Back” hitting especially heavy. Even yet, he’s not afraid to experiment with sounds and narrative lyrics, with the likes of the title track and “Mission to Mars” taking on an almost operatic approach with distinct movements and tempos. If you like metal, and I daresay if you have a set of ears, should you put this record on, there’s no way you’ll walk away disappointed.
Next on the calendar came Ozzy Osbourne’s “Patient Number 9,” which continues the Prince of Darkness’s surprisingly well-received comeback. The ex-rocker-turned-reality-TV-star-turned-rocker-again released his first solo music in 10 years with 2020’s “Ordinary Man,” proving Ozzy still had the pipes and the melodies to make some of metal’s most catchy tracks.
He proved it once again with “Patient Number 9,” sticking with Andrew Watt as a producer and a multi-instrument recorder. Former Ozzy stalwarts like Zakk Wylde and Tony Iommi make some hard-hitting contributions on tracks like “Parasite” and “No Escape From Now,” feeling like an overdue homecoming on an Ozzy record. The album even features some of the last recordings from late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, which makes it a worthy listen in and of itself.
While I do think that producer Watt has provided the necessary push and perfect sound to ease Ozzy into the streaming world, somebody has to get this guy away from him now. I know, he can play guitar, and I know, he looks the part, but he’s just another pop sensibilities guy cashing in on trends and legacy acts.
You gave Ozzy two great comeback albums, Watt, but you also let him think “Degradation Rules” was a good idea. I don’t care if it’s Ozzy singing it, no one should hear a septuagenarian sing a track like that. As he continues to produce acts like Justin Bieber, 5 Seconds of Summer and (gulp) Maroon 5, someone should make sure there’s not an Adam Levine feature anywhere in Ozzy’s future.
The last release of the month, and my most anticipated, was the seventh studio album by Iowa’s own Slipknot, titled “The End, So Far.” It came out on Sept. 30, and boy, was it worth the wait. Slipknot percussionist and renaissance man Shawn “Clown” Crahan said Slipknot was making “god music” in a May 2021 interview, and when the first single “Chapeltown Rag” came out in November 2021, I knew just what he meant.
Slipknot singer and lyricist Corey Taylor has always had his finger on the pulse of current events and has provided social commentary in Slipknot tracks to varying extents, but never before have they been so apparent and Nostradomic. The aforementioned “Chapeltown Rag” shines a light on the insufferable practices surrounding online information gathering and then lights them on fire. “When everything is God online, nothing is,” Taylor screams. It’s also one of the heaviest Slipknot tracks to date along with having some of their most interesting instrumental writing, so it’s an essential number.
Another song with standout lyrics is “Hivemind.” Another aggressive track with a signature earworm chorus, it contains such lyrical gems as, “Crawl across the broken glass of every window you’re pressed against/And scrawl, your little bits of hate/Your little digital graffiti breaks,” another clear takedown of invasive online oversharing and people’s willingness to tear one another down in the comment section.
Along with the lyrical wisdom comes some more subdued Slipknot tracks that we’ve heard traces of before, but once again they take on a brand new sound on this record. Opening track “Adderall” was inspired by Depeche Mode, according to Taylor, and you can hear it in the soundscape it builds over its 5-minute runtime. Others have compared it to a late-career Bowie track, something not out of place on ‘Blackstar’ and I agree, though I do hear more Queens of the Stone Age in the choruses myself.
For a band committed to continuous evolution–-in both their on-stage masks and their sound–-this feels on all counts to be an ideal stepping stone. Their sound continues to shift, keeping that trademark aggression and crossover appeal but continuing to build on the strengths of all nine members. As this is their last release on Roadrunner Records–-which they have been signed to since 1998 (before I even existed!)–-it’s anyone’s guess where they’ll go next, unhindered by label obligations.
And with that, the biggest music releases of 2022 come to a quiet close, with three months left to go. There’s always next year, friends. Rumblings of new music from Green Day, My Chemical Romance and even Tool are always about, so you can best believe I’ve got my eyes glued to ‘23.
