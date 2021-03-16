Coming up with a second near-perfect dual against one of its fiercest rivals in the span of eight days?
Check.
Following that up immediately after with perhaps an even more impressive performance in a super regional final against the third-ranked team in the state, another wrinkle in an already unprecedented season?
Checkmate, and onto state.
One of the most storied programs in the state pulled off one of the most impressive feats in its long history March 13 in Sauk Rapids, taking down Forest Lake 31-28 and Willmar 37-24 to advance to the Class AAA state semifinals.
“What a crazy and wild year it has been,” Anoka co-head coach Todd Springer said. “From starting the season only being able to have Google meet workouts to having to protect all of our wrestlers and coaches with all the COVID protocols. It really helped that our wrestlers came into the season with all of those distractions in wrestling condition and a goal to get the team back on top as conference champions and get back to team state. We have had outstanding leadership from our captains and can’t say enough about our dedicated and determined coaching staff.”
COVID protocols calling for a condensed state tournament led to an unprecdented grouping of the Section 7AAA and 8AAA finals at the same site and time, with a state quarterfinal matchup immediately after.
In the Section 7AAA final, it was a matchup of top-seeded Anoka and second-seeded Forest Lake, no strangers to one another in big duals, and just over a week removed from a 33-30 regular season showdown won by the Tornadoes.
In that dual, nearly everything broke in the Tornadoes’ favor. Duplicating that just a week later was no small task.
“When we wrestled Forest Lake last week, I feel like we wrestled a near perfect match and won all of the close toss-up matches and had some guys really come up big with some pins,” Springer said. “I knew that was going to be hard to do again wrestling a very solid Forest Lake team from top to bottom.
“It always helps to have the tradition and experience from the past on your side. Last year at sections we lost a close one to Forest Lake in the semifinals that personally left us very hungry to wrestle them again.”
Forest Lake started the dual with a major decision at 106 before Garrett Wittek provided Anoka with an early spark, reversing an earlier decision with a 9-4 win at 113. The Rangers came back with another major decision at 120 before Elijah Paulson secured an 11-5 win at 126.
The back-and-forth battle continued with the Rangers stretching their lead to 13-6 after a technical fall at 132, answered by a technical fall from Brendan Howes and a pin by Brad Howes to put Anoka in front 17-13 midway through the dual.
Forest Lake bounced back with a pair of wins, only for Zaden Fitzsimmonds to push Anoka back in front by a 21-19 margin with a 10-2 major decision at 170.
The Rangers followed with two more wins, going ahead 29-21 into the final two bouts — a gap that would not be enough to hold off the Tornadoes.
Climbing two weight classes, Jaden Burandt delivered a 10-0 major decision at 220 to cut the deficit in half to 29-25. Then, Anoka’s standout senior Tyler Nebelung produced a clutch match-sealing fall in the first period to enable the Tornadoes to win the section title and advance. (Forest Lake was deducted a team point at the end of the dual.)
“Beating Forest Lake — section champs last year — for the second time within a week was awesome,” Springer said. “The team was excited to be in that position and didn’t disappoint. We had to move our 182-pound wrestler to 220 for that meet, Jaden Burandt, because our 220 had an injury from the first match with Forest Lake. His win set us up for our big man at top Tyler Nebelung, ranked fourth in state, to seal the meet with a fall, what he has been doing for us all season.”
The celebration would have to wait, however, as Anoka jumped right into the 7AAA/8AAA super section final against third-ranked Willmar, which had just advanced past Bemidji 37-22.
This time around, Anoka found early energy from Austin West, who picked up a 6-4 win at 106, and Ashton Wollan, who provided a 7-5 victory in overtime at 120 to keep the score tied at 6-6 after three weights. It also set the stage for the Tornadoes to build a commanding lead.
Anoka did exactly that in the next four weights, with Elijah Paulson picking up a fall, Carter Ban winning 7-3, Brendan Howes prevailing 11-9 in the tiebreaker and Brad Howes earning a 12-0 major decision to build a 22-6 team advantage.
Willmar came back to win the next two weights, but couldn’t gain any bonus points, then Anoka clinched the dual with a fall by Fitzsimmonds and a 9-3 decision by Jacob Whitaker at 182. After a pair of Willmar falls, Nebelung capped the dual with his second pin of the day.
Another strength of Anoka’s throughout the day was its depth, as it gained contributions up and down the lineup. The Tornadoes limited opposing bonus points as it split 14 bouts with Forest Lake 7-7, then kept Willmar from working its way back into the dual in the ensuing state quarterfinal.
“Along with our older experienced wrestlers, we have had some younger wrestlers come up big for us,” Springer said. “Austin West at 106 — eighth-grader, Garrett Wittek at 113 — seventh-grader and Noah Torgerson at 152 — ninth-grader, that really help us to have a balanced lineup.”
Individual wrestling state preliminaries for Anoka, Andover, Blaine, Coon Rapids and St. Francis take place March 20.
The Class AAA state tournament is March 25 at St. Michael-Albertville, with team action in the morning and individual action in the afternoon and evening.
Anoka will wrestle top-ranked and defending state champion Shakopee in the semifinals, with St. Michael-Albertville versus Stillwater in the opposite semifinal.
“Our coaching staff and wrestling community are excited to be in the top four best teams in the state,” Springer said. “I know this group will again wrestle hard for each other and will hold nothing back. It’s going to be a fun way to end a challenging but rewarding year for this group of wrestlers.”
