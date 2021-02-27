A pin by Gavin Layton in the final bout sealed his 100th career victory and a 42-37 team win for Coon Rapids wrestling over Irondale/Spring Lake Park Feb. 23. The Cardinals also defeated Mahtomedi 54-21 during the tri to improve to 12-5 overall on the season, which includes a perfect 5-0 mark in the NWSC.
Anoka put together another dominant week, powering past Rogers 56-12 and Brainerd/Pillager 50-15 Feb. 18 before defeating Chaska/Chanhassen 60-9 and Armstrong 74-0 Feb. 20 to improve its dual record to 15-1.
Blaine swept a pair of tris during a strong week, defeating Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson 59-24 and Armstrong 62-16 at home Feb. 18 before winning over Andover 46-33 and Zimmerman 44-34 at Andover Feb. 20.
Fridley swept a home tri Feb. 18, defeating Ogilvie 42-38 and St. Croix Lutheran 70-6.
