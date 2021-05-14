Anoka head wrestling coach Todd Springer was recognized as the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Class AAA Coach of the Year at the beginning of May. The award is voted on by coaches throughout the state among the section coaches of the year.
Springer’s MWCA award bio:
Todd Springer, son of Al and Dawn Springer, was born and raised in Anoka, Minnesota. His introduction to the sport of wrestling came when he was asked to participate in a beginners wrestling clinic at Anoka Middle School sponsored by the Anoka Police Federation. That same clinic still exists today, exposing over 150 new wrestlers to the sport every year.
Todd participated in soccer and wrestling throughout senior high for the Tornadoes. He was blessed to have the opportunity to participate under Hall of Fame soccer coach Pete Hayes, as well as Hall of Fame wrestling coach Ron Malcolm.
Todd was a two-time state qualifier, finishing his high school wrestling career with an undefeated season and a state title at 135. As a senior captain, Springer helped lead his team to a third-place finish at state. In addition to Coach Malcolm, Todd cites Doug Paulson and Roger Rowbotham as having a huge impact on his wrestling career.
Upon graduation, Springer enrolled at Southwest State in Marshall where he was a national qualifier for Hall of Fame wrestling coach Mike Sterner. After blowing out his knee as a sophomore, Todd transferred to St. Cloud State where he earned his Master’s Degree in Education. After graduating from St. Cloud, Todd was hired to teach Special Education in the Anoka School System, where he served as co-head wrestling coach with Roger Rowbotham. After two years, Roger turned the reins over to Todd, where he has done his best to maintain Anoka’s wrestling tradition. In Springer’s 22 years at the helm, Anoka has garnered 15 conference titles and seven section championships with one state runner-up finish and five third-place finishes at state. The Tornadoes have had 67 state placewinners and crowned 13 individual state champions under Springer’s watch, with an overall dual meet record of 380-126. Anoka has also been academic section champions three times during Todd’s tenure. Coach Springer has been selected as the section coach of the year six times and now for the third time has been our MWCA Class AAA Head Wrestling Coach of the Year.
Springer feels he has been blessed with outstanding assistant coaches throughout his entire coaching career who, like Todd, are Anoka alumni with tremendous passion for the sport and espouse a common goal of maintaining Anoka’s rich tradition of excellence. Todd’s most cherished memories in coaching came during the six years he was able to instruct, support and cheer on his son from the best seat in the house. Todd and his wife, Angie, a relator for Coldwell-Banker, have been married for 25 years with two children; daughter Lauren is married and currently working as a nurse — while competing at Anoka, she was a captain of both her dance and track teams. Son Scott is attending the University of Stout and is a member of the varsity golf team — while at Anoka, Scott played varsity football and golf and participated in wrestling, where he was a four-time state qualifier and a placewinner. Scott served as a captain in all three sports.
Anoka reached the state semifinals this year.
