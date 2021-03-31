Anoka had a trio of individuals finish in the top three of the state individual tournament, while making the final four of the Class AAA state team tournament at St. Michael March 25.
Brendan Howes made the finals at 138, rolling to a 13-6 decision in the quarterfinals before knocking out the top seed 6-2 in the semifinals.
Tyler Nebelung also earned a runner-up finish at 285, reaching the finals via wins of 4-1 and 2-1.
Elijah Paulson earned third place at 126, winning by a 19-9 major decision in the quarterfinals, then bouncing back after a close semifinal match by winning 10-6 in the third-place bout.
Anoka began the day in the morning team session as part of the final four in Class AAA. The Tornadoes gave top-ranked and eventual three-time state champion Shakopee everything it could handle in the Class AAA state team semifinals before the Sabres came from behind late to stave off the upset bid 34-25.
Shakopee jumped out to a 13-0 lead before the Tornadoes reeled off four wins in a row, including a major decision by Paulson, a 5-2 decision by Carter Ban and back-to-back falls by Brendan Howes and Brad Howes to take a 19-13 lead midway through the dual.
Shakopee cut the gap to 19-16 before Jacob Whitaker won 6-2 at 160 and Zaden Fitzsimmonds won 13-8 at 170 to push Anoka’s lead to 25-16. But the Sabres’ strength in the upperweights prevailed, winning the final four bouts to survive and advance to the finals, where they defeated St. Michael-Albertville.
There was no third-place match this season.
The Tornadoes reached the state’s final four by defeating Forest Lake 31-28 in the Section 7AAA finals, then topping 8AAA champ Willmar 37-24 in a super regional final March 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.