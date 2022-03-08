Anoka wrestling earned fourth place in the Class AAA State Team Championships at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul March 3.
The Tornadoes opened the tournament with a 41-27 win over Hastings in the quarterfinals, fueled by wins in 10 of the final 12 matches.
Hastings built a 15-0 lead through the first four weights, but with only three combined bonus points, could not hold off the strength of the Tornadoes’ lineup. Elijah Paulson and Carter Ban delivered consecutive pins to start the comeback, then Brendan Howes recorded a 22-8 major decision to give Anoka the lead. Jacob Whitaker and Logan Jungling followed with back-to-back pins, then an 11-1 major decision by Noah Torgerson extended the margin to 32-15 after 170. The teams split the final four weights, with a fall by Jaden Burandt at 195 and a 5-0 decision by Sean Jordan at 220 capping the dual win.
Eventual team champion St. Michael-Albertville topped Anoka 43-23 in the semifinal round. The Knights got out to a 28-0 lead before consecutive decisions by Ban (9-3), Howes (3-2) and Whitaker (8-3) closed the gap to 28-9. Another fall put STMA ahead 34-9, answered by a 19-3 technical fall by Torgerson at 170. STMA clinched the dual with a decision at 182, with Burandt following with a fall and Jordan with a 6-4 win.
Shakopee defeated Anoka 37-31 in the third-place dual, aided by an injury default at 145. The Tornadoes picked up pins from Ban, Jungling and Burandt, a technical fall from Paulson, and major decisions from Whitaker and Torgerson.
Class AA
Totino-Grace qualified for the Class AA state team tournament. The Eagles fell 64-12 to eventual champion Simley, and 51-23 to Fairmont/Martin County West.
