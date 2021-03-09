Anoka wrestling capped off an undefeated conference season with a pair of Golden Shoes and the Northwest Suburban championship March 6, defeating rival Coon Rapids 47-19.
The teams traded early bonus point wins in the battle for the Golden Shoes traveling trophy, as Austin West opened the dual with a 17-2 technical fall for Anoka before Coon Rapids’ Andriy Dimov answered with a fall at 113.
The Tornadoes then took control with four pins in a row from Ashton Wollan, Elijah Paulson, Carter Ban and Brendan Howes to build a 29-6 lead.
The teams traded decisions in the next four weights, with Coon Rapids victories by Dalan Jones 9-7 and Demetrius Seals 8-2 and Anoka wins by Noah Torgerson 10-7 and Jacob Whitaker 3-2 leaving the margin at 35-12 in favor of Anoka.
Anoka’s Zaden Fitzsimmonds and Jaden Burandt followed with falls, before Coon Rapids closed the dual with wins by Riley Hargrave 14-3 and Gavin Layton 5-3.
The win put Anoka’s final regular season record at 22-3.
The night before, Anoka took down 11th-ranked Forest Lake 33-30 in a showdown of top Section 7AAA foes.
Forest Lake got out to a 13-0 lead before a big 6-5 decision by Elijah Paulson at 126 got Anoka on the board. After a major decision by Forest Lake’s top-ranked Derrick Cardinal at 132, Anoka rattled off five wins in a row, including a technical fall by Brendan Howes, an 11-8 decision by Brad Howes, falls by Noah Torgerson and Caleb Brandenburg and an 11-2 major decision by Jacob Whitaker to take a 27-17 lead.
The Rangers answered back in the following three weights, going ahead 30-27 into the final bout, but Anoka’s Tyler Nebelung provided a match-clinching fall in just 16 seconds to give the Tornadoes the win.
The Section 7AAA final four was scheduled to take place at Anoka March 10. Top-seeded Anoka was to face No. 4 Cambridge-Isanti, with No. 2 Forest Lake versus No. 3 Coon Rapids.
The two winners advance to the Section 7AAA finals March 13 at Sauk Rapids-Rice. The winner of that dual wrestles the Section 8AAA champion immediately after for a spot in the Class AAA state semifinals.
State individual regional matches are March 20, with the state tournament March 25-27 at St. Michael-Albertville.
