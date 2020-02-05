A packed house turned out to celebrate 75 years of Anoka wrestling Jan. 31, with a dual against St. Francis along with pre- and post-match festivities. Pictured during the night are Anoka alumni in attendance, alumni Dave Way and Brad Holmbo leading the event, St. Francis’ Tate Bodenburg and Anoka’s Sam Street tying up at 220 and Anoka’s Carter Ban locking up a foe on his back at 120. Photos by Brian Flanary
