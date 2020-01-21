Embracing the past, while looking to the future.
It is a steady, successful mindset that continues to this day for the Anoka wrestling program, one that spans from titles on the mat to developing leaders off of it. The program will honor and recognize achievements throughout its history Friday, Jan. 31, in a 75th anniversary celebration in a home dual against St. Francis.
“We have had a lot of success on and off the mat for the last 75 years,” Anoka wrestling co-head coach Todd Springer said. “Not many things have been changed because the wrestlers and coaches before us set the bar high and always had a vision of greatness for the program. That vision is to build student-athletes and develop young men and women for life after wrestling.”
Few programs across the state, in any sport, can compare with the accomplishments Anoka wrestlers have accrued at the state, collegiate and international levels.
Over 300 Tornadoes have participated at state, including 52 state champions and 48 runners-up. The team has won 38 conference championships and seven state titles, with 35 wrestlers reaching 100 wins and a pair crossing 200 wins. Another five went on to become Olympians, as well as two serving as Olympic coaches.
“It is rewarding to see how many of our athletes continue to have success on and off the mat when they leave our program,” Springer said. “Many of these wrestlers stay a part of the Anoka wrestling family and come back to help show the ways and traditions that gave them so much success. One of the secrets to our success is the consistency we have with our program from youth to high school. We have incredible, dedicated youth coaches and parents that work together for the same goals. The Anoka wrestling program is strong because so many in this community want the legends of the past to be proud of the future of this program. I believe that Anoka wrestling can and will continue to be respected for its past and future for many years to come.”
The success branches out to many levels beyond those just on and beside the mat. Countless contributors behind the scenes have helped set the foundation that has enabled so many team and individual accomplishments to become a reality.
“We have been able to create a successful vision for the program for so many years because of the incredible support from our community, parents, alumni and administration,” Springer said. “We have been very lucky over the past years to have wrestlers that have been committed on and off the mat. Our program attracts good students who want to become great wrestlers and carry on the long traditions we have at Anoka. We have always had coaches you can look up to because they once wore the same uniform and our wrestlers trust them and know they will work incredibly hard for you and will lead by example.”
All of those contributors are encouraged to attend the 75th anniversary celebration, from former and future wrestlers, managers, trainers, coaches, cheerleaders, mat maids, parents and community supporters. Events get underway at 5 p.m. with a tour of the remodeled Anoka High School, followed by the dual meet versus St. Francis. An alumni social will take place after the match at the Anoka American Legion Post 102.
