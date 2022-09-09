A monarch butterfly flew across the gardens of Clever Girl Flowers in Columbus as sisters Allie Bebinger and Laura Butchko sat down to talk about their sister, Katie.
“She always told us, ‘Watch for the butterflies,’” Butchko said. “‘That’s how you’ll know I’m still here.’”
Four years to the day, on Sept. 1, 2018, Katie Bebinger was diagnosed with stage IIIC ovarian cancer, and after a four-year battle, died on Jan. 8, 2022 at the age of 31. Butchko and Bebinger shared with ABC Newspapers and Kristine Greer, chairwoman of the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, how they will be remembering Katie at MOCA’s upcoming walk/run fundraiser.
Here comes the sun(flowers)
Clever Girl Flowers turned Laura’s green thumb into a business not long after Katie died, being spurred on by a promise made to her sister while she was undergoing treatment.
“Katie asked me to plant 1,000 sunflowers,” Butchko said. “That’s not quite a field but definitely doable.”
With sunflowers being Katie’s favorite flower, Butchko and Allie Bebinger plan to hand a sunflower to each ovarian cancer survivor present at MOCA’s Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer (teal being the color for ovarian cancer awareness). The Sept. 10 event takes place at Roslund Park in Edina and is the largest ovarian cancer fundraiser in the Midwest. It features both a 2K walk and a 5K run.
Since forming in 1999, MOCA has raised $10 million toward ovarian cancer research and awareness, with $1.1 million being raised in the past year alone. The walk/run is their biggest fundraiser event of the year and also works as a way for survivors to meet one another and share their stories. It was a day Katie looked forward to every year.
“Katie was always super excited for the walk (or the drive during COVID), always thinking up team names and matching shirts way in advance,” Butchko said. “(The walk) is hard to put into words, but there’s an overwhelming sense of community. No one who’s going through ovarian cancer is alone.”
The sisters hope to make their floral contribution to the walk a yearly addition going forward, and they are planning to hand out sunflower seeds as well for attendees to plant their own gardens. This is one way to give back to MOCA.
“Katie was so young when she was diagnosed,” Butchko said. “When doing what MOCA does in supporting not only those who are fighting but those who are caring, we can’t put into words the kind of support they bring. They gave us information in a way that felt not overwhelming and not fatalistic.”
We all want to change the world
Aside from providing funding for research and support for those who are currently fighting or have fought ovarian cancer, another key mission of MOCA is awareness. There is no early detection test and no need for a family history, so knowing the symptoms is key.
“We really want to educate everyone about the symptoms, even the men,” Greer said. “They all have a mother, sister, aunt. Everyone needs to know.”
Such symptoms include bloating, difficulty eating or feeling full quickly, pelvic or abdominal pain and urinary issues. While no symptom is a guarantee that an individual has ovarian cancer, Greer — who was diagnosed with the disease 21 years ago and is clear today, — says it is a simple trip to the doctor to rule out the cancer that can save the lives of women across the Midwest.
“The symptoms are pretty vague,” Greer said. “They don’t scream, ‘Hey I have a lump!’ It can strike a woman of every age, every ethnicity. Awareness saves lives. That’s why we speak to the medical community, because they need to know about the symptoms.”
MOCA works with a medical advisory committee with doctors from the likes of the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic. Together they are striving to develop early detection tests and better treatments for this cancer that has one of the highest recurrence rates, with their ultimate goal being a cure.
While breast cancer awareness is synonymous with the pink ribbon and steps for self-examination, no such comparison exists for ovarian cancer.
“Early awareness is what we missed, we’re not taught in the same way as breast cancer,” Butchko said. “If just one person talks to their doctor, that’s the reason for doing all of this. If you don’t know what questions to ask, you won’t know what
answers you need.”
Shine on ‘til tomorrow, ‘Let it Be’
As the sisters continue telling stories about Katie, we’ve migrated over to a circular sitting area in the back of the garden, with a patch of sunflowers and a bench made by the girls’ father. It was made at the request of Katie, and features a plaque remembering her and one of her favorite songs, the Beatles’ 1970 track “Let It Be.”
“And when the night is cloudy, there is still a light that shines on me,” reads the plaque, and Katie’s sisters remember her as an unstoppable light amidst the clouds of her fight.
“Whenever anyone asked her how she was doing, she’d always say she was ‘living the dream,’” Bebinger said. “And whenever she would cough, she’d say, ‘Don’t worry, it’s not COVID.’ She was always joking.”
After seeing what Katie went through and the work MOCA did for her sister, Allie quit her job in dentistry and got a job in oncology in an administrative position. There were several people at her current office who encountered Katie and were struck by her positive attitude after just one meeting.
“Her impact on her support team was amazing,” Allie said. “After meeting Katie even just once, they talked about how she was such an amazing person.”
Take a sad song and make
it better, better, better
One especially fond memory the sisters reflected on was a week-long trip to Hawaii made possible by MOCA’s Dream Award. The award is funded entirely by donors, with no fundraising dollars going toward the award. Laura reflected on how the vacation gave their family moments of rest in a time that could include anything but.
“Every doctor’s appointment was very heavy, you always went in holding your breath, and the MOCA Dream Award allowed us to take a breath,” Butchko said. “The research and early education is so important but so is the peace that MOCA is able to give back.
“Losing your hair, your ability to work and your mobility at 31 is so degrading and unfair. We had seven days in Hawaii where her only worry was, ‘Do we go to the beach or the pool?’ MOCA gives them a piece of themselves back. They’re a person with hopes and dreams outside of the fight. It’s a good reminder that as sick as she got, she’s still Katie.”
Being the middle child, Katie was able to bring her big sister Laura and little sister Allie together in ways that neither would have expected due to their age gap.
Though she may be gone, she continues to bring the sisters together as they work with MOCA to raise awareness and continue the work that gave their sister sunshine amidst the storm.
“What Laura has accomplished since Katie passed, with kids, pets, and a full-time job, and she can do this–,” Bebinger said, when Butchko quickly interjected–
“It doesn’t feel like work,” she added. “I couldn’t be more proud.”
To learn more about Teal Strides for Ovarian Cancer or MOCA, visit mnovarian.org. Information on their “Light Duluth Teal Gala” can also be found, with registration closing Sept. 14.
