Can people learn to be good? Or are some just rotten to the core?
A creative tale based on the popular recent Disney Channel movies is adapted to the stage as Anoka High School performs ‘Descendants: The Musical.’ The second weekend of shows runs May 12-14. The production combines popular hit songs, comedy and adventure from the Disney series.
Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost — home of the most infamous villains who ever lived — the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island … until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school, alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?
As a newer series, the storyline may not be as well-known as other classical tales, but it can be an opportunity to explore something new.
“‘Descendants’ is chock-full of adrenaline-pumping music and beloved Disney characters,” director Jake Sullivan said. “It’s a sure-fire formula for a good time! It’s also a show that families can enjoy together — whether they’ve seen the movie series or not. I think there’s a lot of good themes for young people as well. Are we defined by where we come from, or by what we do? I think those ideas are very relevant in today’s world, and this musical frames them in a great way for young audiences!”
As the cast makes decisions on the difficult choices they encounter – to follow their parents or strike their own path — they deliver an assortment of catchy songs to pick from as favorites.
“The music in ‘Descendants’ is a huge draw to the cast,” Sullivan said. “It’s a rock musical, sure, but it covers a ton of genres — punk, rockabilly, house, even traditional musical theater — and every song seems to be an upbeat earworm that you’ll go home humming!”
Performances are May 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m., and May 8 at 2 p.m. For tickets and info, visit anokatheatre.com.
