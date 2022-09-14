Each person who serves honorably in the military is entitled by the government to final honors, but the number of funeral services given to veterans each year makes it impossible for the government to cover them all. That’s when Vietnam Veterans of America Honor Guard 470 steps in.

The Honor Guard was started in 1999 by Commander Mike Clark, a former teacher and Vietnam Veteran (Army, 1965-1968). During his summers off, he would spend time volunteering at Fort Snelling on their Friday rifle squad. It was there that he got the idea to offer a similar service for veterans of Anoka County, by veterans of Anoka County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.