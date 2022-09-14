Each person who serves honorably in the military is entitled by the government to final honors, but the number of funeral services given to veterans each year makes it impossible for the government to cover them all. That’s when Vietnam Veterans of America Honor Guard 470 steps in.
The Honor Guard was started in 1999 by Commander Mike Clark, a former teacher and Vietnam Veteran (Army, 1965-1968). During his summers off, he would spend time volunteering at Fort Snelling on their Friday rifle squad. It was there that he got the idea to offer a similar service for veterans of Anoka County, by veterans of Anoka County.
“I thought that we didn’t have anything like that in this area at all,” Clark said. “There are VFWs or Legions that would do honors, but only for their members.”
The fact that one does not need to be a member of a particular American Legion or VFW is one of the things that sets Anoka Honor Guard 470 apart. They are also on call, which Clark says is fairly unique for an honor guard.
“Sometimes it’s hard to get an honor guard together at a post,” Clark said. “The furthest we ever traveled was Pine City, and we don’t make a habit of that. Most of our honors have been in the Twin Cities area.”
Vietnam Honor Guard 470 provides an average of two honors per week, but have been called in to do as many as seven. While around 100 services per year can be expected, their record currently sits at 256 in one year. They estimate they’ve done about 4,000 honors total.
One of the first things the honor guard does when arriving at the burial is set up a battlefield cross. This consists of a rifle with a bayonet stuck into the ground with a helmet resting on top. Boots are then placed next to the rifle.
The guard proceeds with the honors in yet another way that makes the group stand out, giving the grieving families a brief discussion about honors and the traditions that they come from, and they have a hand-out that describes the traditions, as well. The guard then gives the most recognizable yet most misidentified part of the honors, the three rifle volleys (not a 21-gun salute, those use cannons and are reserved for the president).
Taps is then played by their resident musician, 94-year-old World War II Veteran Harry Reiner.
“I see the closure that we can bring a family in their grief to know that total strangers have come out to honor their husband, father, grandfather, and let them know the importance of what they did to protect the freedoms that we enjoy,” honor guard member Mike Johnson (Air Force, 1974-1978) said. “It’s almost teary-eyed to have someone come up to you when you’re all done and thanking you and hugging you for being there to do this. It’s extremely rewarding.”
There are 22 active participants in the honor guard, with a group of 8-10 usually making it out to the services. They’re always looking for veterans to join, as well, so long as they’re dependable.
“Any time we can get a newbie we’re appreciative,” Clark said. “Mike (Johnson) is the newest person on our squad and he’s dedicated. We’ve run into vets over the years who talk, but we never see them.”
“That’s a lot of disappointment there,” honor guard member John Novack (Marines, 1956-1968) added. “They really sound off, but then we never see hide nor hear from them.”
While Honor Guard 470 continues to charge ahead, they know that age will start to be a greater contributing factor. As they start to lose members, the future of the honor guard is uncertain as new trustworthy members are hard to come by. But even if their work won’t be continued by the younger generations, they hope to be remembered by them.
“I’m aware, as are these guys, of the passage of time,” Clark said, motioning to Novack and Johnson. “We’re not going to be around forever. I’ve been doing this since 1999 and there’s going to come a time when the squad is going to cease to exist. We want to be remembered as working in our community and honoring these veterans.”
“We could go the way of the Grand Army of the Republic and disappear,” Novack said.
Veterans interested in joining Honor Guard 470 can call Clark at 763-323-1336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.