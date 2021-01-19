After outgrowing its previous site, the Brooklyn Park Vet Center has relocated to Main Street in Anoka.
The building at the southeast corner of Seventh and Main, once home to Dan Gould Jewelers, now provides a variety of free services to veterans and active-duty military service members, including walk-up counseling, recreational opportunities and more.
“We’re veterans helping vets,” said Lina Knox, a veterans outreach program specialist who is also a member of the National Guard recently back from her third deployment. She said all but one of the staff members at the vet center are veterans themselves.
The Anoka location, which is still in the process of changing its name, opened its doors on Jan. 11, after being in Brooklyn Park since 2009. Knox believes the change is positive, not only because the building has an additional 2,000 square feet of space compared to the old site, but also because it’s more visible and will encourage more walk-in traffic. Community members have already wandered in asking what it is.
The site is one of around 300 centers operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs nationwide, but one of only three in Minnesota. The others are in St. Paul and Duluth.
Vet Centers offer “a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services to combat Veterans and their families,” according to the VA website.
Veterans and their families can turn to the centers whether they’re navigating reintegration into society, coping with a loss, dealing with sexual trauma or facing a host of other challenges. Records aren’t shared with the Department of Defense or VA hospitals without permission, according to Knox.
“We make sure that it’s confidential, so then people who are still serving, they can continue to get the help that they need without their units knowing,” Knox said.
Vet Centers also work with former service members who received an other-than-honorable discharge and may not qualify for many benefits through the VA.
Counseling isn’t the only service available.
“We also believe in wellness and recreation,” Knox said.
The Brooklyn Park Vet Center has a Golf for Vets program as well as regular and adaptive yoga and a softball group. Veterans can even learn to play guitar and receive a free acoustic guitar when they complete the course.
The center encourages veterans to share their interests with staff. It has hosted opportunities for camping, fishing and more.
The center also serves as a clearinghouse to connect vets with other resources in the community and welcomes contact from organizations that provide services and individuals who want to volunteer.
As for vets wondering what it’s all about, no appointment is needed.
“Just come on in,” Knox said.
The Brooklyn Park Vet Center at 700 E. Main St., Anoka, is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
