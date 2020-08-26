Usually friendly competitors, a shared goal in providing soccer opportunities to all has brought Northern Lights Soccer Club and CR United into a partnership for the remainder of this year.
The nonprofit Northern Lights, operating under the ARAA sports umbrella, and CR United shy away from the “pay-to-play” type of soccer model, instead seeking to offer high-caliber training at a reasonable cost to make the game accessible to all.
With the coronavirus impacting this year’s summer and fall training opportunities, the two neighboring clubs have teamed up as Unite the North.
“We’ve been loosely partnering together for a few years with our recreational programs and we’ve had an agreement that if one club had players in need of a team and we weren’t able to offer it with our program, we’d reach out to the neighboring club to find that player a place to play,” Northern Lights club registrar Sarah Boyum said. “As Covid-19 began to impact youth athletics, our leaders began to research the anticipated reduction in players on a national scale. They knew we could see a 20-30% reduction in participation across the board nationally, so to prepare for that, we strengthened our partnership.
“For this coming fall we are planning joint teams between the two clubs and we’re playing under the partnership name Unite the North. Though this isn’t a merger as some other clubs have done, we’re combining both our player bases in order to offer more teams at more skill levels for players and kids across the region. We wanted everyone who wanted to play to have a place to play at their skill level and at a price that’s affordable to families.”
While many clubs have seen significant drops in participation this summer, the area has seen numbers hold relatively stable.
“We haven’t lost as many players as clubs are seeing nationwide,” Boyum said. “We’ve been able to form strong competitive teams for the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 seasons, giving players a place to improve their skills and spend time together. Additionally, both clubs are offering separate fall and spring recreational soccer programs as well as a combined winter indoor soccer program.
“For many of our families, returning to the soccer field has been uplifting, allowing them to connect with neighbors and friends from afar. After long absences from normality, soccer has been a way to reunite kids and get them moving again. Both clubs are open and welcome to players throughout the year.”
Keeping opportunities available has also meant a serious emphasis on safety protocols, maintaining player and staff health.
“Prior to every practice and game players are asked to self-check their temperature and fill out a form regarding the status of their health,” Boyum said. “Anyone with symptoms is not allowed to participate. Our coaches and trainers wear masks during practice and games and we’re enforcing sideline rules for parents, allowing them to attend games with social distancing and masks outside.”
More information on programming is available at arsports.org/soccer or crsoccer.org.
