Anoka graduate Trent Palmer had a dazzling debut season at the professional level in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, highlighted by firing the first seven-inning no-hitter for the Dunedin Blue Jays since 1979 on Aug. 19. Palmer would later go on to deliver another no-hitter Sept. 15 and finished the season with a 3.00 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 63 innings pitched.
“It probably wasn’t until the middle of the fifth I kind of realized, ‘Wow, there’s really no hits on the board,’ Palmer said of his first no-hitter. “A lot of that was because in-between innings no one was coming up and talking. I usually try to stay loose, but no one was talking to me. I’d ask people questions and they’d give super short responses.
“Little League I always hit my pitch count and in high school I could never really do it. It was something you always dream of, but you never really get that many opportunities to do, so it was just kind of cool to set some history within the Blue Jays organization, just being lucky enough to get the opportunity from them to kind of put a footprint in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.