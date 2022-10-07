ANDOVER
Arrests
• On Sept. 9 at Walmart two men were caught by asset protection trying to steal a box of Pokemon cards. They were arrested and charged with shoplifting.
• On Sept. 12 in the 2200 block of 145th Ave. NW deputies responded to an altercation between a husband and wife. The husband was arrested.
• On Sept. 15 in 14300 Thrush St NW deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 15 in the 1700 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW – deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 19 at the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Rose Street northwest deputies stopped a vehicle because it was at a stoplight and turned on the red arrow. During the traffic stop deputies smelled alcohol. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. The driver was arrested, and he re-fused to provide a breath sample. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI refusal.
• On Sept. 23 at the intersection of 143th Avenue and Round Lake Boulevard northwest two witnesses called in a potentially drunk driver. A deputy located the vehicle and observed poor driving conduct and pulled the driver over. When he made contact, the driver appeared impaired and stated she probably had too much to drink. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. She refused PBT tests. She was arrested and charged with first degree DWI.
• On Sept. 24 at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard and 149th Avenue northwest deputies responded to a multiple vehicle crash. The driver who caused the crash appeared impaired. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested. BAC: 0.168%
• On Sept. 26 in the 15800 block of Round Lake Blvd. NW deputies responded to a vehicle that crashed in a ditch. When they arrived they noticed a strong odor of alcohol and they had a difficult time getting the woman out of the vehicle due to impairment. Field sobriety tests were conducted and could not be completed for the suspect’s safety. She was arrested and charged with second degree DWI. BAC: 0.38%.
• On Sept. 28 at the intersection of 142nd Lane and Dahlia Street northwest deputies were called to a male slumped over in a vehicle. They made contact and smelt burnt marijuana. The vehicle he was in was stolen. While deputies were speaking to him, he fled on foot. While searching the vehicle deputies found fentanyl and other miscellaneous drugs. The driver was arrested and charged with first degree DWI.
• On Sept. 28 in the 17200 block of Woodbine St. NW deputies responded to a physical fight between siblings. One was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Thefts
• On Sept. 12 in the 700 block of 140th Lane NW deputies recovered stolen vehicle.
• On Sept. 12 in the 1800 block of 139th Ave. NW a catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle.
• On Sept. 16 at Andover High School an unsecured bike was stolen from the school bike rack.
• On Sept. 18 in the 13900 block of Bluebird St. NW a trolling motor was stolen off of a boat.
• On Sept. 19 in the 14700 block of Bluebird St. NW a backpack was taken from a vehicle at the park. It contained a computer and Airpods.
• On Sept. 20 in the 600 block of 141st Ave. NW a trolling motor was stolen off a boat parked in the driveway.
• On Sept. 21 in the 13700 block of Jay St NW a backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
• On Sept. 27 in the 14000 block of Round Lake Blvd NW a vehicle with the keys in it was stolen while car’s owner ran into gas station.
• On Sept. 27 in the 400 block of 137th Lane NW a stolen vehicle out of Blaine was recovered.
Property damage
• On Sept. 28 in the 14000 block of Tulip St. NW a window on vehicle was broken, and deputies allege a thief tried to “hotwire” it, but failed.
• On Sept. 28 in the 3400 block of 175th Lane NW a suspect was captured on camera rummaging through vehicles in the driveway.
• On Sept. 28 in the 3700 block of 139th Lane NW a window was broken on vehicle, and deputies allege suspects attempted to take the vehicle without success.
ANOKA
The Anoka Police Department did not submit public record entries in time for ABC Newspapers print deadline.
COON RAPIDS
Assault
• On Sept. 22 at 9:38 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and Palm Street northwest an assault was reported.
• On Sept. 23 at 1:30 a.m. in the 12800 block of Bluebird St. NW a domestic assault was reported.
• On Sept. 25 at 11:50 p.m. in the 1800 block of 105th Lane NW a felony assault was reported.
• On Sept. 28 at 8:10 a.m. in the 9800 block of Bluebird St. NW an assault was reported.
Arrests
• On Sept. 22 at 8:07 p.m. at the intersection of 102nd Lane and Foley Boulevard northwest police made a warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 26 at 11:44 p.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard and 111th Avenue northwest police made a warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 27 at 2:12 p.m. in the 12100 block of Grouse St. NW police arrested a driver for second degree DWI.
Theft/fraud
• On Sept. 23 at 5:32 p.m. in the 0-99 block of 97th Ave NW a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 24 at 2:57 a.m. in the 12000 block of Kumquat St. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Sept. 24 at 8:08 a.m. on Sept. 24 in the 9900 block of Vale St. NW a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 24 at 10:50 a.m. in the 11600 block of Tulip St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 24 at 12:38 p.m. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Sept. 24 at 5:22 p.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 24 at 10:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. FTC fraud was reported.
• On Sept. 25 in the 0-99 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On Sept. 25 at 2:41 a.m. in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. a bike was stolen.
• On Sept. 26 at 6:31 p.m. in the 10900 block of Swallow St. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On Sept. 26 at 6:07 p.m. in the 11200 block of Hanson Blvd. a house was reported burglarized.
• On Sept. 26 at 5:13 p.m. in the 11000 block of Dahlia St. NW a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 26 at 7:53 p.m. in the 11200 block of Hanson Blvd. a house was reported burglarized.
• On Sept. 26 at 2:48 p.m. in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft was reported.
• On Sept. 27 at 11:43 a.m. in the 11200 block of Hanson Blvd. a house was reported burglarized.
• On Sept. 28 at 3:52 p.m. in the 11600 block of Raven St. NW a theft was reported.
Fire
• On Sept. 22 at 2:57 p.m. at the intersection of 89th Avenue and East River Road northwest there was a vehicle fire.
Property damage
• On Sept. 23 at 4:08 a.m. in the 3400 block of 116th Lane NW property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 23 at 11:44 p.m. in the 11700 block of Bittersweet St. NW felony criminal sexual conduct was reported.
• On Sept. 23 at 11:03 a.m. in the 8800 block of Quince St. NW a house was reported burglarized.
• On Sept. 24 at 1:28 p.m. in the 2800 block of 113th Ave. NW property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 25 at 5:51 p.m. in the 10700 block of Hanson Blvd. property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 26 at 8:18 a.m. in the 11200 block of Hanson Blvd. property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 27 at 9:29 a.m. in the 10000 block of Drake St. NW property damage was reported.
• On Sept. 27 at 2:18 p.m. in the 12900 block of Riverdale Driver shoplifting was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Arrests
• On Sept. 24 in the 20000 block of Highway 65 Northeast police arrested a man for allegedly violating a no contact order.
Theft
• On Sept. 19 in the 18300 block of Highway 65 Northeast a business was burglarized.
• On Sept. 26 in the 20500 block of Polk St. NE a business was burglarized.
• On Sept. 13 in the 21300 block of Johnson St. NE a caller reported theft out of an unlocked vehicle.
• On Sept. 18 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 Northeast a backpack was stolen out of a camper. The camper’s window was broken to gain access.
• On Sept. 18 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 Northeast a rug was stolen out of a camper. The camper’s window was broken to gain access.
• On Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Collen St. NE a caller reported theft of political signs around the city.
• On Sept. 26 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE windows to a vacant home were broken. Deputies identified juveniles allegedly responsible.
HAM LAKE
Arrests
• On Sept. 13 in the 16400 block of Highway 65 NE deputies arrested a man for allegedly violating a no contact order.
• On Sept. 14 in the 1700 block of 143th Lane NE deputies responded to a husband and wife physical domestic. The husband was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On Sept. 15 at the intersection of Highway 65 and 153th Ave NE deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 16 in the 2400 block of Bunker Lake Blvd NE deputies went to the location to arrest a male with warrants from the Department of Corrections . When they were approaching the home, the male fled in a vehicle. They gave pursuit and eventually the man was taken into custody.
• On Sept. 17 in the 3500 block of Interlachen Drive NE deputies were following a driver towing a boat who appeared to try to elude law enforcement. The driver then ran into a parked vehicle and deputies stopped to investigate. The occupants in the vehicle were identified, and the woman had a warrant for drugs. As they were attempting to arrest her she resisted and tried to hide under the vehicle. She was eventually handcuffed. While searching her, deputies claim they found meth.
• On Sept. 17 in the 100 block of 172nd Lane NE deputies responded to a physical fight between friends. A woman was taken to the hospital and a man was arrested for domestic assault.
• On Sept. 17 in the 15700 block of Lexington Ave. NE deputies responded to a personal injury crash involving two vehicles at the location. After speaking to the drivers, one appeared off and when asked about drugs she became angry. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. A warrant for blood was obtained. He was arrested and charged with second degree DWI.
• On Sept. 18 at the intersection of Highway 65 and Crosstown Boulevard Northwest deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 19 in the 1400 block of Crosstown Blvd NE deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Sept. 19 in the 4500 Block Crosstown Blvd NE deputies stopped a driver for speeding 68/55. Deputies arrested a driver during a traffic stop for drug possession. Deputies pulled the vehicle over for speeding at 68 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone.
• On Sept. 21 at the intersection of Bunker Lake Boulevard and Guadalcanal Street Northeast a deputy stopped a vehicle because it was driving suspiciously slowly at 2:45 am. During the traffic stop, the driver appeared impaired. The driver could not complete sobriety tests due to bad knees and a blind eye. A breathalyzer test showed the driver had a BAC of 0.112%. He was arrested and charged with DWI.
• On Sept. 28 at the intersection of Highway 65/ Bunker Lake Boulevard NE deputies responded to a vehicle crash. When they arrived, they identified the occupants. One had a felony warrant and he was arrested.
• On Sept. 29 in the 1400 block of Crosstown Blvd. NW a caller reported a male stumbling and getting into a vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle and observed poor driving conduct and stopped the driver. The driver was slurring and had a difficult time pulling his license out of his wallet. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested. BAC: 0.212%
Thefts
• On Sept. 9 in the 0-99 block of 176th Lane NE a house under construction was burglarized.
• On Sept. 15 in the 1200 block of 180th Lane NE a house was burglarized. A back window was broken to gain access.
• On Sept. 11 in the 1300 block of Juniper Lane NE decorative items were stolen from a garden. Deputies identified multiple juveniles allegedly involved.
• On Sept. 15 in the 16800 block of Highway 65 NE a catalytic converter was cut off an RV.
• On Sept. 22 in the 1700 block of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW a catalytic converter cut off of a vehicle.
• On Sept. 27 in the 4600 block of Lexington Ave. NE a stolen camper was located.
NOWTHEN
Thefts
• On Sept. 12 in the 19700 Iguana St NW a trailer was stolen from a business in a secured area.
• On Sept. 20 in the 8300 block of 181st Ave. NW a stolen vehicle was located.
Property damage
• On Sept. 14 in the 7400 block of Viking Blvd. NW a mailbox was damaged possibly caused by a vehicle.
Arrests
• On Sept. 18 in the 19600 block of Baugh St. NW deputies responded to a call of a male who ran into a ditch and hit the property owner’s trees. The driver appeared impaired and stated he had been drinking for about 12 hours. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested, and charged with second degree DWI. BAC. 0.202%
OAK GROVE
Thefts
• On Sept. 19 in the 20400 block of Xavis St NW a garage was burglarized and a garage service door was kicked in. Tools, pellet guns, CO2 cartridges and a scope were stolen.
• On Sept. 22 in the 19900 block of Killdeer St. NW a home under construction was burglarized.
Arrests
• On Sept. 10 at the intersection of 201 Avenue and Arrowhead Street NW a deputy was dispatched to a vehicle in a ditch. When he arrived, he assisted the male out of the vehicle. The driver appeared impaired and he failed the field sobriety tests and refused a breath test. He was arrested and charged with DWI Refusal.
• On Sept. 11 at the intersection of 198th Avenue and Lake George Boulevard Northwest deputies responded to a vehicle in the ditch. The driver appeared impaired. An ambulance was called and the driver was transferred to the hospital for his injuries. A warrant for blood was obtained. BAC 0.131%.
• On Sept. 14 in the 2500 Block of 223rd Lane NW deputies made a warrant arrest during a traffic stop.
• On Sept. 27 at the intersection of Poppy Street and 187th Lane NW a deputy stopped a driver for passing vehicles on the right shoulder. The deputy made contact with the driver who said he was going through some stuff and that he had been drinking and smoking marijuana. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. He was arrested. A warrant for blood was obtained. BAC 0.106%.
RAMSEY
Ramsey did not submit a police record entry by ABC Newspaper deadline
ST. FRANCIS
Assault
On Sept. 22 at 2:25 p.m. in the 23000 block of Ambassador Blvd. NW a possible assault was reported.
Arrests
• On Sept. 26 at 4:19 p.m. in the 3600 block of Bridge St. police arrested a driver during a traffic stop on outstanding warrants.
• On Sept. 27 at 4:19 p.m. police arrested a driver for allegedly violating an HRO.
• On Sept. 27 at 3:56 p.m. at the intersection of Kerry St. and 230th Lane northwest police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI with test refusal.
Property damage
• On Sept. 24 at 2:54 p.m. in the 23400 block of Guarani St. NW vandalism was reported.
Theft/fraud
• On Sept. 21 at 8:54 a.m. in the 22700 block of Poppy St. NW a caller reported a theft in progress.
• On Sept. 27 at 6:03 p.m. in the 23400 block of Lackawanna St. NW a caller reported a fraudulent check sent from Washington.
Miscellaneous
• On Sept. 24 at 8:14 p.m. in the 23100 block of St. Francis Blvd a missing juvenile called in reporting he didn’t want to go back home.
• On Sept. 26 at 2:34 p.m. a caller reported that a baby squirrel was attacking people unprovoked. Police advised the caller to contact pest control or the homeowner’s association.
