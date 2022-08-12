ANDOVER
Thefts
• On Aug. 1 in the 2500 block of S. Coon Creek Drive NW a checkbook from a center console of a vehicle was stolen.
Arrests
• On July 29 in the 13000 block of Palm St NW deputies responded to a boyfriend/girlfriend fight. The boyfriend was arrested on domestic assault charges.
• On July 30 in the 15300 block of Xeon St. NW police arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant.
• On Aug. 3 at the intersection of Bunker Lake and Round Lake boulevards northwest a community service officer radioed a deputy because he was following a vehicle and it hit a guard rail. The deputy was about to pull over the vehicle when it hit another car. The driver appeared impaired and could not get out of the car; she stated she had one drink. The woman was brought to the hospital and a warrant for legal blood was obtained. She will be charged upon results.
• On Aug. 4 in the 15800 block of Xenia St. NW deputies made a warrant arrest.
ANOKA
Arrests
• On July 25 at 2:04 p.m. in the 800 block of Lincoln St. police arrested a man for domestic assault.
• On July 26 at 11:13 a.m. police were dispatched to a reported of a person inside an apartment who does not live there. The man was arrested for trespassing.
• On July 29 at 2:55 p.m. in the 3300 block of Colfax Ave. police arrested a man for domestic assault.
Assault
• On July 25 at 8:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Seventh Ave. an assault was reported.
• On July 27 at 11:47 p.m. in the 800 block of River Road an employee reported they were assaulted.
• On July 28 at 2:32 p.m. in the 3300 block of Seventh Ave. a patient reported they were assaulted by another patient yesterday.
Miscellaneous
• On July 25 at 12:02 a.m. in the 1700 block of River Ave. an officer observed a vehicle driving recklessly after the driver saw his patrol car. The driver parked and left the vehicle. The man was later identified through records to have a felony warrant. The man fled on foot and his head on the pavement. He was transported to Mercy Hospital to be medically cleared.
Theft/Fraud
• On July 26 at 8:51 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Main St. a caller reported that one of his employees was tricked out of a $1,000 money order.
• On July 26 at 4:44 p.m. in the 3300 block of Fourth Ave. a caller reported they were scammed out of money through a cash app transfer.
• On July 27 in the 0-99 block of Maple Lane police made a warrant arrest.
• On July 29 at the 2:48 p.m. in the 3300 block of Colfax Ave. police arrested a man for domestic assault.
• On July 30 at 3:24 a.m. in the 100 block of Monroe St. a residential burglary was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Assault
• On Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. in the 10500 block of Martin St. an assault was reported.
• On Aug. 3 at 9:18 p.m. in the 2800 block of 114th Ave. NW a domestic assault was reported.
Arrests
• On July 29 at 3:14 a.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids Boulevard Northwest and Highway 610 Northwest police made a warrant arrest.
• On July 29 at 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Coon Rapids and Round Lake boulevards police made a warrant arrest.
• On July 30 at 11:38 p.m. in the 12200 block of Grouse St. NW police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On July 31 at 12:21 a.m. at the intersection of Hanson Boulevard Northwest and Main Street Northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On July 31 at 1:47 a.m. at the intersection of University Avenue NW and 124th Lane Northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On July 31 at 11:56 p.m. in the 12400 block of Foley Blvd. police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On Aug. 1 at 5:15 p.m. in the 8400 block of E. River Road police made an arrest for third degree DWI.
• On Aug. 2 at 5:54 a.m. at the intersection of Riverdale and Round Lake boulevards police made an arrest for third degree DWI.
• On Aug. 3 at 9:12 p.m. in the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. police made a warrant arrest.
Fire
• On Aug. 1 at 4:17 p.m. in the 9100 block of E. River Road NW a fire was reported.
Theft
• On July 28 at 2:05 p.m. in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW a theft was reported.
• On July 28 at 5:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On July 29 at 10:36 p.m. in the 1400 block of 106th Ave. NW a bicycle was reported stolen.
• On July 29 at 6:54 a.m. in the 9900 block of Bluebird St. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On July 29 at 1:14 p.m. in the 1000 block of 104th Lane a bike was reported stolen.
• On July 30 at 10:59 p.m. in the 2900 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. a theft was reported.
• On July 30 at 6 a.m. in the 10000 block of Dogwood St. NW a burglary was attempted.
• On July 30 at 5:44 p.m. in the 3500 block of 124th Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On July 31 at 7:13 p.m. in the 11800 block of Vintage St. NW a house was reported burgled.
• On July 31 in the 0-99 block of 85th Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On July 31 at 3:12 p.m. in the 9000 block of University Ave. NW a theft was reported.
• On Aug. 2 at 10:53 a.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On Aug. 2 at 8:54 p.m. in the 11700 block of Xeon Blvd. NW a theft was reported.
• On Aug. 3 at 9:07 p.m. in the 11100 block of Hanson Blvd. NW a house was reported burgled.
• On Aug. 3 at 4:34 p.m. in the 500 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW a theft was reported.
• On Aug. 3 at 5:57 p.m. at the intersection of Egret Boulevard Northwest and 99th Avenue Northwest theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On Aug. 3 at 7:07 p.m. in the 8900 block of Spring Drive NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On Aug. 3 at 11:52 a.m. in the 12600 block of Riverdale Blvd. a driver attempted to flee in a motor vehicle.
• On July 31 at 11:06 a.m. in the 2600 block of 110th Lane NW police recovered a stolen vehicle.
• On July 31 at 12:36 p.m. in the 11200 block of Crooked Lake Blvd. NW felony property damage was reported.
• On July 31 at 11:56 p.m. in the 12100 block of Foley Blvd. criminal sexual conduct was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Property damage
• On Aug. 4 in the 21700 block of Tyler St. NE a vehicle’s tire was punctured.
HAM LAKE
Fire
• On Aug. 1 in the 1800 block of 153 Ave. NE a porta-potty at the park was set on fire
Thefts
• On Aug. 2 in the 16300 block of Highway 65 NE a license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Arrests
• On July 31 at the intersection of Highway 65 and Andover Boulevard police made a warrant arrest during a traffic stop.
• On Aug. 1 in the 13400 block of Highway 65 a deputies made a warrant arrest.
• On Aug. 1 in the 2300 block of 149th Ave. NE a caller reported a male sitting on a curb rocking back and forth and requested welfare check. The deputy arrived and the male appeared high. He was identified and found to have a warrant out of Ramsey County. He was arrested. He stated he ate a bunch of meth and requested to go to the hospital.
• On Aug. 5 in the 17300 Block Highway 65 a deputy stopped a driver for not having license plates. She lied about her identity and the deputy observed a bag of meth in her hands that she was trying to conceal. She was arrested on two out-standing warrants.
NOWTHEN
Arrests
On Aug. 4 in the 5100 block of Norris Lake Road NW deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash and the vehicle was on its roof in a swamp. When police located the vehicle, they pulled the driver out and deputies observed multiple empty beer cans. When the driver was asked how much he had to drink, he stated “too much.” Due to his injuries field sobriety tests couldn’t be done. A warrant for blood was obtained and charges are pending the results.
OAK GROVE
Property damage
• On Aug. 5 in the 19000 block of Blackfoot St. NW trees were damaged by a UTV at the park.
Arrests
• On July 29 in the 21500 block of Rum River Blvd. NW deputies responded to a multiple-car crash. The caller reported that the woman responsible for the crash was attempting to leave. The deputies arrived and located her. She appeared impaired; she stated she had a glass of champagne. Field sobriety tests were con-ducted and failed. She was arrested. BAC: 0.14%.
RAMSEY
Ramsey did not submit a media report.
ST. FRANCIS
DWI/Arrests
• On July 28 at 8:57 a.m. in the 5900 block of 236th Ave. NW police arrested a woman for third degree DWI.
Theft
• On July 28 at 11:10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Saint Francis Blvd. NW a license plate was reported stolen.
• On July 29 at 8:30 a.m. in the 23000 block of Bittersweet St. NW. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On July 29 at 7:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Saint Francis Blvd. NW a license plate was reported stolen.
• On July 29 at 11:58 p.m. at the intersection of Fox St. NW and 234th Ave. NW a caller reported two suspicious individuals who possibly stole items.
• On July 31 at 12:37 p.m. in the 2700 block of 230th Court NW a motor vehicle theft was reported.
• On July 31 at 2:54 p.m. in the 23400 block of Lackawanna St. a $100 bill was reported stolen.
• On Aug. 1 at 9:42 a.m. in the 4100 block of 233rd Lane a theft from a trailer was reported.
• On Aug. 1 at 3:16 p.m. in the 4300 block of 235th Lane theft from a trailer park storage area was reported.
• On Aug. 2 at 12:31 p.m. in the 23400 block of Hopi St. NW theft from a storage area was reported.
