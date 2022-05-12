Feature
Anoka boys tennis senior captains Joe Hoppenrath, Wyatt Maloney and Cooper Lindberg
Joe Hoppenrath
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis right after I turned 15. I had family friends that played for Blaine High School at the time. One day I went out to hit with them.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part is the satisfaction and the rush when I win or I’m in a close match.”
Most challenging aspect
“Most challenging part is the mental battle and fight I have when in a tough match.”
Singles or doubles
“I prefer to play singles because it all comes down to my performance and I have to play every point out to my fullest potential.”
Best part of team
“My favorite part is the positivity we have as a group.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“The mental side of tennis is the most difficult part of the game. Every point you play has an effect on your mental game.”
Top Anoka tennis memory
“My favorite memory of Anoka tennis is the friendships and bonds I’ve made with current and past players, growing up and learning a lot with them the past four years have had a great impact on my life outside of tennis.”
Wyatt Maloney
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis when I was in seventh grade at the age of 13. Both of my brothers played tennis and one of them was a captain his senior year, so that made me get into tennis.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part of the sport is the team atmosphere.”
Most challenging aspect
“The most challenging is staying mentally focused during long matches.”
Singles or doubles
“I prefer playing doubles because the points go much quicker and playing at the net is one of my favorite parts of tennis, and it’s easier to get to the net in doubles.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“I think tennis is just a very underrated sport in general and it can help many athletes with their other sports.”
Top Anoka tennis memory
“My favorite Anoka tennis memory is beating Cambridge in sections last year because I played one of the best matches I’ve ever played and it was a really fun win for our team.”
Cooper Lindberg
Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis my seventh grade year. My brother was on the team at that time so it seemed natural for me to follow in his footsteps and join as well.”
Enjoy most about sport
“My favorite part about the sport is how much you get to play and compete. Unlike many other sports, when you’re playing you are constantly in motion and doing something.”
Singles or doubles
“I personally prefer singles because it allows me to work on self-motivation and makes me work for every little win I get.”
Best part of team
“My favorite part of the team, especially this year, is the comradery we have. Everyone is nice to each other even when we’re competing.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“I think lots of people don’t realize how hard tennis is physically. I am also on the swim team, yet tennis gets me out of breath nearly just as much as swimming.”
Top Anoka tennis memory
“My favorite Anoka tennis memory was competing in our section match up in Duluth.”
