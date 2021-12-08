Feature
Anoka wrestling senior Carter Ban — ranked sixth individually to open the season for the Tornadoes, who reached the final four of the Class AAA State Tournament a year ago.
Start in wrestling
“I started wrestling in kindergarten when my parents brought me to the Anoka Police Federation clinic.”
Enjoy most about sport
“I enjoy the competition piece of wrestling and what I think is the most challenging part of wrestling is getting mentally ready to go.”
Favorite part of team
“My favorite part of our team is how we are such a tight team and we hang out outside of the wrestling room. I love our team and I consider them my brothers. I know when they step on the line they are going to give it their all.”
Looking forward to this season
“What I am looking forward to the most about the season is chasing both a team and individual state title.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“People might not realize how much work really goes into wrestling with the practices, strength training, film study. There is a lot more work done than people see or hear about.”
Top high school wrestling memory
“My favorite Anoka wrestling memory was the 75th anniversary dual versus St. Francis my sophomore year. There were so many alumni and fans and the environment was electric.”
