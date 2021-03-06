Feature
Second-ranked Anoka gymnastics’ senior Adreanna Willodson
Start in gymnastics
“I started when I was 7 years old and I got interested in gymnastics when my mom taught me a cartwheel for the first time!”
Enjoy most about sport
“I love the rush of adrenaline right before you’re about to compete and just being surrounded by so many people with the same amount of love for the sport.”
Best part of team
“How close and supportive we all are of each other. Especially at competitions when one of us is having a bad day or a bad meet and we’re all able to lift each other up.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“We might be able to make our skills look easy, but one of the hardest things to do is perfect each and every little thing no matter how many times we practice it.”
Favorite event
“Beam is my favorite event because it’s the most elegant event and it’s an event I’ve always been fairly good at.”
Top high school gymnastics memory
“Our team scavenger hunts we had pre-COVID times at Cabela’s the night before our Faribault meet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.