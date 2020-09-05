Start in tennis
“I started playing tennis my freshman year. A friend of mine, Ella Larson, convinced me to come out and try out for the team.”
Favorite part of sport
“I really enjoy having fun with my friends on the team.”
Best part of team
“I have really enjoyed the community of our team. Everyone is really nice and supportive.”
Enjoy most about doubles
“I enjoy playing doubles and working with my teammate and encouraging them.”
Top high school tennis memory
“Playing in Individuals my sophomore year.”
(0) comments
