Feature
Anoka girls basketball’s senior center Lila Fedor
Start in basketball
“I started playing Saturday morning basketball in kindergarten with Anoka Ramsey Athletic Association. Both of my parents like basketball and it was a good winter activity.”
Favorite part of sport
“I enjoy hanging out with my teammates on and off the court. My favorite part of basketball is defense, because hard work creates success.”
Enjoy most about team
“During the season, our team spends so much time together. Our team is made up of players of all ages so it’s fun to get to know each other and make sure everyone has a fun and positive experience playing basketball.”
Top Anoka basketball memory
“My favorite memory is from my sophomore year when our varsity team went into triple overtime and won the game against Coon Rapids at home!”
