Feature
Anoka boys tennis senior Gavin Gillespie
Start in tennis
“I played as a kid with my parents and had an amazing English teacher that would push me each day to join and I finally did join the team my sophomore year.”
Singles or doubles
“I enjoy doubles more because I just absolutely love the game as well as just winning with a friend.”
Favorite part about team
“I love our pregame bus rides and huddles on the courts. They always bring a laugh and good energy to the courts.”
Something people might not know about your sport
“We love to have a good laugh and are all very competitive.”
Top high school tennis memories
“I think my favorite memory from tennis is playing all these very intense games at the end of the practices, and also me always finding a way to hurt myself each season I play tennis. It’s just got to happen.”
Coach comment
“He has an amazing heart, kindness and leadership skills that will take him so far in life,” Anoka head coach Eric Bertram said. “He has played incredibly well this year and is the ultimate team player, playing in different positions and with different partners for the betterment of the team. He is also a senior captain that stands for the values, sportsmanship and positive energy that we strive to demonstrate at Anoka. Such a great tennis player, but even better young man. We are all very proud of Gavin and his future!”
