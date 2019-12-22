The feature
The team leader in goals and points through nine games, senior forward Matt Orr has been the offensive leader for the Anoka boys hockey team the opening month of the season.
Start in hockey
“I started playing when I was around three or four when my dad brought me onto the rink and outside on the ponds. I didn’t really like it at first, but it grew on me.”
Enjoy most about hockey
“I like being around the team. Just the friendships. Everyone bonds in the locker room; you don’t really get that same thing anywhere else.”
Looking forward to senior season
“Trying to have a good season, something to look back on when I get older. Just looking to make it a good season.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“People don’t give it enough credit if you don’t know what it’s like to skate. There’s a lot of work that goes into skating; it gets tiring. It’s a lot harder than it looks, it’s even harder than it might seem. You skate hard non-stop for a minute at most, then need a break.”
Most memorable part of high school hockey
“Kind of sad, but at the end of the year every year you have playoffs - just seeing the emotion of the seniors when it’s their last game and knowing it’s something you’ll never experience ever again. The amount of emotion that people go through after it’s done is really something. It’s the most emotional part of every high school athlete’s career.”
