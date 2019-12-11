The feature
Senior Brody Lake will help orchestrate the offense and solidify the perimeter defense for the Anoka boys basketball team this winter. Through three games, Lake has made an impact on both ends of the court, averaging 11 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
Start in basketball
“I started playing basketball when I was very young, to be exact, it was first grade. My dad is the one who led me to this sport and ever since I started, I never wanted to stop.”
Enjoy most about basketball
“The thing I enjoy most about basketball is the competitiveness that the sport has and how much work you have to put in to compete.”
Best part of team
“My favorite part about my team is that we’re not just teammates, we are all good friends and aren’t just bonding on the court, but off the court also.”
Looking forward to most about senior year
“Well, it’s my last year of high school basketball ever, so I feel that that is a big motivation for me and hopefully we can bring this city to state.”
Enjoy most about playing guard
“I enjoy my position most because I have the ball a lot and I love creating plays for my teammates, so it’s like I’m the playmaker.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“I feel that a lot of people might not know how much work you have to put into this sport to be great. You have to put in the work when you have your free time too.”
Top high school basketball memory
“My favorite high school basketball memory ever isn’t a specific time, but it is whenever we play Andover or Coon Rapids. It is a great environment to be in and is probably the most fun I’ve ever had.”
