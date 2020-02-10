The feature
A willingness to try - and work hard at - a new sport developed into a high-speed success story for Anoka’s Jake Gawreluk. Joining the Alpine ski team as a sophomore two years ago, Gawreluk quickly worked his way into a top skier for the team, selected as a captain for his senior season and earning All-Northwest Suburban Conference honors, capping his career with a 23rd-place finish at the Section 7A Championships Feb. 4.
Start in Alpine skiing
“I started Alpine during my sophomore year of high school. I joined because of my friends Carter Tuomela and Ian Mugglin, who joined a year before I did. I’d hear all their fun stories from the previous Alpine practice and thought it would be a blast to try it.”
First time down the slope
“At the first practice I remember being scared half to death once I got to the top of the hill. I wondered how it was possible to simply make it down the hill alive, but my coaches and friends helped me to quickly learn that there was nothing to be afraid of. Now when the chairlift drops me off at the top of the hill, the fear is replaced by excitement. Not to mention my first pair of skis, boots and poles were bought for $25 at a garage sale, which I used my first year on the team. From there I’ve been able to work to buy myself a real pair of skis, boots and poles, which helped me to improve greatly my second year on the team.”
Enjoy most about Alpine
“What I’ve enjoyed most about the sport is the individualism. Apart from Alpine, I play baseball which is mostly team-based, so it’s nice to be more independent when it comes to competing.”
Favorite part of team
“The Alpine team has always felt like a family to me. Everyone brings positive energy to every practice no matter what. It’s that kind of energy that I think helps everyone improve so much.”
Toughest part
“One of the toughest things about Alpine skiing is getting in the right mindset before your race. You only have two runs on a race day, so you have to make them count. My coaches, Kyle Schiemo and Matt Park, do a great job of helping us skiers get in the right mindset to lay down a great couple runs.”
Top high school Alpine memories
“Some of my favorite memories from skiing have come out of the sections meet at the end of the season. One thing I’ll never forget happened during the sections meet of my sophomore year; the lift broke down and me and my friend Jack Shepard were stuck up there for about an hour and a half.”
