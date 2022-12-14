Anoka wrestling's Eli Paulson at the 2021 state tournament. Paulson went on to reach the state finals in 2022 and is ranked No. 1 this year at 145 in Class AAA.
Staff Writer
Feature
Anoka wrestling senior Eli Paulson — Paulson reached the state finals a year ago and is ranked No. 1 in Class AAA at 145.
Start in wrestling
“I was 4 years old when I started wrestling — my dad is the one who put me into wrestling since he’s a wrestling coach.”
Greatest and most challenging parts about sport
“My favorite part of the sport is that feeling you get after you win. The most challenging is the mental aspects.”
Looking forward to most about season
“I’m just excited to see how much our team is going to grow over the season since we are a young team.”
Best part of team
“The thing I enjoy most is how much fun we can have as a team.”
Something people might not realize about your sport
“People think wrestling is all physical, but half of wrestling is mental. And it is a very tough thing for most people.”
Top Anoka wrestling memories
“My favorite Anoka wrestling moment is walking out the tunnel for state finals with my grandpa at my side.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.