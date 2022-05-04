Feature

Anoka boys lacrosse senior Mason McArdle, who has 15 goals and 11 assists through the Tornadoes’ first seven games in a 4-3 start.

Why lacrosse

“I started in fourth grade — it sounded really run.”

Enjoy most about sport

“Spending time with my friends.”

Greatest challenge

“The physical toll on your body.”

Best part of team

“The chemistry and the bond we have.”

Something people might not realize about your sport

“It’s super entertaining to watch.”

Top high school lacrosse memory

“Beating Centennial this year.”

