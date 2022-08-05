ANDOVER
Arrests
• On July 23 in the 14300 block of Woodbine St. NW a caller reported a vehicle in his yard with a male slumped over the wheel. When deputies arrived they located the male with a needle in his hand. The man stated he had taken heroin. Multiple drugs were found in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. A warrant for a blood draw was obtained and charges are pending on the DWI. The male was arrested.
• On July 26 in the 13700 block of Xavis St. NW deputies made a warrant arrest.
ANOKA
Anoka Police did not submit a police reports by ABC Newspapers’ print deadline.
BETHEL
Thefts
• On July 27 in the 23700 block of University Ave NW stole vehicle parts
• On July 27 in the 2000 block of 142 Ave. NW a catalytic converter was cut off of a truck.
Property damage
• On July 22 in the 1000 block of 155th Ave. NW landscape lighting wires cut and damaged.
• On July 24 in the 2100 block of Andover Blvd. NW kids on dirt bikes were reported tearing up fields at the school.
Miscellaneous
• On July 23 in the 1400 block of 154th Lane NW a continual problem of kids playing ding-dong-ditch was reported.
COON RAPIDS
Arrests/DWI
• On July 21 at 7:36 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 Northwest and Main Street Northwest police made an arrest for second degree DWI.
• On July 23 at 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 Northwest and Hanson Boulevard Northwest police made an arrest for DWI-refusal.
• On July 23 at 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of 114th Lane Northwest and Eidelweiss Street Northwest police made an arrest for third degree DWI. On July 23 at the intersection of Round Lake Boulevard Northwest and 131st Lane Northwest police made an arrest for fourth degree DWI.
• On July 24 at the intersection of 101st Ave. NW and University Ave. NW police arrested a driver for second degree DWI.
• On July 25 in the 3100 block of Northdale Blvd. NW police made a misdemeanor warrant arrest.
• On July 26 at 12:09 a.m. in the 100 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW police made a misdemeanor warrant arrest.
• On July 26 at 2:24 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street Northwest and Round Lake Boulevard Northwest police arrested a driver for third degree DWI.
• On July 27 at 11:03 p.m. in the 9200 block of University Ave. NW police made a misdemeanor warrant arrest.
Assault
• On July 21 at 7:37 p.m. in the 10900 block of Flora St. NW felony assault was reported.
• On July 21 at 11:23 a.m. in the 13000 block of Riverdale Drive Northwest misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct were reported.
• On July 22 at 9:01 a.m. in the 11300 block of Martin St. NW misdemeanor assault was reported.
• On July 24 at 2:59 p.m. in the 700 block of County Parkway NW felony assault was reported.
• On July 26 at 11:05 a.m. in the 10900 block of Hanson Blvd. NW a misdemeanor domestic assault was reported.
• On July 27 at 10:24 p.m. in the 13100 Crooked Lake Blvd. NW assault was reported.
Theft/fraud
• On July 21 at 12:42 a.m. in the 400 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. a stolen vehicle was recovered.
• On July 21 at 2:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Springbook Drive a motor vehicle was reported stolen.
• On July 21 at 12:28 p.m. in the 9900 block of Bluebird St. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On July 21 at 6:52 p.m. in the 13000 block of Round Lake Blvd. NW fraud was reported.
• On July 21 at 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of Vale Street Northwest and Coon Rapids Boulevard Extension Northwest a theft was reported.
• On July 22 at 5:38 a.m. in the 400 block of 83rd Ave. theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On July 22 at 3:15 p.m. in the 8600 block of Springrook Drive NW shoplifting was reported.
• On July 22 at 8:19 a.m. in the 3700 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW felony theft was reported.
• On July 22 at 11:40 a.m. in the 10200 block of Mississippi Blvd. a bicycle was reported stolen.
• On July 22 at 1:41 p.m. in the 3300 block of 129th Ave. NW a theft was reported.
• On July 22 at 2:43 p.m. in the 11500 block of North Heights Drive NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On July 23 in the 3800 block of 119th Ave. NW at 3:04 p.m. a house was burgled and tools were stolen.
• On July 23 in the 11400 block of Dogwood St. NW a vehicle was reported stolen.
• On July 23 at 12:05 p.m. in the 12600 block of Riverdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On July 23 at 7:14 p.m. in the 3500 block of 124th Ave. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On July 23 at 9:11 p.m. in the 8800 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On July 23 at 9:44 a.m. in the 11700 block of Xeon Blvd. NW theft was reported.
• On July 23 at 8:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northdale Blvd. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On July 23 at 10:14 a.m. in the 3300 block of 124th Ave. NW theft was reported.
• On July 24 at 11:12 p.m. in the 11900 block of Zion St. NW a house was burgled.
• On July 24 at 8:06 p.m. in the 2800 block of 119th Ave. NW fraud was reported.
• On July 25 in the 2000 block of Northdale Blvd. NW shoplifting was reported.
• On July 25 at 7:08 a.m. in the 200 block of Coon Rapids Blvd. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On July 25 at 7:24 p.m. in the 12700 block of Riverdale Blvd. theft was reported.
• On July 25 in the 0-99 block of 105th Lane NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
• On July 26 at 9:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Dogwood St. NW theft was reported.
• On July 26 at 11:53 a.m. in the 9200 block of Springbrook Drive NW theft was reported.
• On July 27 in the 2700 block of Main St. NW a theft was reported.
• On July 27 at 7:07 p.m. in the 4100 block of 119th Ave. NW felony theft was reported.
• On July 27 in the 12300 block of 119th Ave. NW felony theft was reported.
• On July 27 at 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Egret Blvd. NW theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
Property damage
• On July 22 at 10:32 p.m. in the 400 block of 83rd Lane NW property damage was reported.
Miscellaneous
• On July 23 at 3:51 p.m. in the 500 block of 110th Ave. NW tampering with a motor vehicle was reported.
EAST BETHEL
Theft
• On July 23 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE a handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.
Arrests
• On July 25 in the 24300 block of Highway 65 NE deputies responded to a call of three juvenile boys trying to sell a stolen handgun. Deputies arrested the three juveniles.
• On July 26 in the 700 block of 229th Lane NE deputies responded to a call of an unwanted male outside the caller’s residence. When they arrived, the male fled. He was caught and arrested.
HAM LAKE
Thefts
• On July 28 in the 13700 block of Aberdeen St. NE –forced entry was made to an enclosed trailer and tools, wire were stolen.
• On July 28 in the 17200 block of Kenyon St. NE flowerpots were knocked over.
Arrests
• On July 23 in the 16300 block of Highway 65 NE a deputy stopped a vehicle because it had no license plates. When deputies made contact with the driver he smelled marijuana and the driver was acting suspicious. The driver stated she didn’t have a driver’s license. She was arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana.
NOWTHEN
Property damage
• On July 26 in the 22000 block of Zeolite St. NW a mailbox was hit by a vehicle.
OAK GROVE
Arrests
On July 22 at the intersection of Flamingo and Viking Boulevard Northwest a caller reported a vehicle driving in and out of the ditch. The deputy located the vehicle and observed erratic driving behavior and pulled it over. The deputy smelled alcohol and the male appeared impaired. The driver stated he hadn’t had anything to drink; his driver’s license was revoked from a prior DWI. Field sobriety tests were conducted and failed. 3rd degree DWI; He was arrested. BAC 0.191%
On July 25 at the intersection of Viking/Tamarack streets northwest while at a city meeting, the Sheriff and Commander were asked to help. There was a rider on a dirt bike tearing up the park. They attempted to stop the driver who fled on the dirt bike. After searching the area, the suspect was located, his parent was contacted, and he was detained.
Property damage
• On July 26 in the 19700 block of Rum River Blvd NW – a stolen vehicle out of Rosemount was located in the parking lot
• On July 26 in the 18900 block of Lake George Blvd NW a purse was stolen from an unsecured vehicle.
RAMSEY
Arrests/DWI
• On July 8 at 11:44 p.m. in the 7300 Block of 147th Lane, police were dispatched to a verbal domestic between a man and woman. Officers made contact with the man, who then took off on foot. Police arrested took the 39-year-old man. He was booked in jail for Felony DANCO Violation and Misdemeanor Flee on Foot.
• On July 9 at 1:42 p.m. in the 9300 block of Highway 10 Northwest police were dispatched to a report of a male masturbating in the area of the above location. Police were unable to locate the suspect male but did arrest another man unrelated the original call for warrants.
• On July 11 at 7:55 p.m. at the intersection of Dysprosium Street Northwest and 143rd Avenue Northwest police made a warrant arrested during a traffic stop.
Fire
On July 10 at 1:25 p.m. in the 6500 block of 154th Lane NW a house fire was reported. Police assisted Ramsey Fire with the scene.
On July 10 in the 6300 block of 169th Lane NW police were dispatched to a house possibly hit by lightning.
On July 12 at 5:12 a.m. in the 5200 block of 155th Lane N. a garbage can was on fire. The fire department handled the blaze.
Theft
• On July 8 at 8:54 a.m. in the 6200 block of McKinley St. NW two catalytic convertors were stolen off of work trucks.
Miscellaneous
• On July 11 at 8:27 p.m. in the 7200 block of E. Ramsey Parkway NW police were dispatched for juveniles chasing each other with a stun gun. The juveniles advised officers no one was hurt and the person who had it was no longer there.
ST. FRANCIS
DWI/Arrests
• On July 22 at 11:09 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bridge St. NW police arrested a driver for fourth degree DWI.
• On July 23 at 11:21 p.m. in the 23800 at the intersection of 236th Lane Northwest and Lackawanna Street Northwest a police made a warrant arrest after a traffic stop.
Theft
• On July 22 at 9:07 a.m. furniture pillows were reported stolen. Estimated loss value: $400.
• On July 23 in the 24400 block of Riverbank Lane theft was reported.
• On July 26 in the 2600 block of 230th Court Northwest, a vehicle was broken into and items were stolen.
