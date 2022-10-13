F1RST Wrestling brings its high-flying act to Anoka for a pair of shows on Sunday, Oct. 23. The first is a Halloween-themed, family-friendly performance, with a nighttime show to follow that is adults only. Pictured is a recent performance at First Avenue in Minneapolis.
High-flying tricks and treats are coming to the Halloween Capital of the World.
F1RST Wrestling brings a pair of shows to Anoka on Sunday, Oct. 23, with back-to-back thrillers of The A-Town Rumble, then Nightmare on Jackson Street. The event is hosted by the Anoka Lions Club and will be held under The Big White Tent at Second and Jackson streets.
“F1RST Wrestling hosts a minimum of one event each month,” F1RST Wrestling’s Arik Cannon said. “We’ve brought our brand of chair swinging, high-flying body slamming action to breweries, VFWs, a synagogue, fairs and festivals, the historic First Avenue Nightclub, and most recently the Mall Of America!”
The shows will offer something for everyone. The A-Town Rumble, starting at noon, is a family-friendly performance for all ages. The second show, starting at 7 p.m., is an ages 18-plus event.
“(Anoka Lions) reached out to us about bringing these events to the Halloween Capital Of The World, and we couldn’t be more excited to be involved,” Cannon said. “This is the first time that live professional wrestling has been included at the Anoka Lions Tent Event, and we’re beyond excited to make our first trip to Anoka.
“The A-Town Rumble is going to be our most kid friendly event to date! There will be costumed performers, candy for the kids, and fun for the whole family.”
Meet and greet, autographs and photo opportunities will follow both shows. Drinks are available at the night event.
