SP F1RST Wrestling First Avenue-2.jpg

F1RST Wrestling brings its high-flying act to Anoka for a pair of shows on Sunday, Oct. 23. The first is a Halloween-themed, family-friendly performance, with a nighttime show to follow that is adults only. Pictured is a recent performance at First Avenue in Minneapolis. 

 Photo by F1RST Wrestling

High-flying tricks and treats are coming to the Halloween Capital of the World.

F1RST Wrestling brings a pair of shows to Anoka on Sunday, Oct. 23, with back-to-back thrillers of The A-Town Rumble, then Nightmare on Jackson Street. The event is hosted by the Anoka Lions Club and will be held under The Big White Tent at Second and Jackson streets.

