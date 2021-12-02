A tree planted in honor of a World War II veteran who loved Christmas will bring cheer to thousands of visitors to downtown Anoka, where it stands in front of City Hall.
“My dad loved Christmas,” said Kris Hora, who donated the tree along with her husband, Galen. “He loved selecting the Christmas tree. He loved decorating the tree.”
When Kris and Galen built their Andover home 20 years ago, they planted the blue spruce in the front yard in memory of her dad, Charles Byers, who died in 1979.
“When we planted it, it was barely 6 feet tall,” Kris said.
Little did they know how quickly the tree would grow. Fast forward to this year, and it stood 35 feet tall and spilled over onto the sidewalk.
“It just outgrew the yard,” Kris said.
She and her husband contacted the Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce about donating the tree, and the spruce was selected as the city of Anoka’s Christmas tree this year.
The city cut down the tree last week and placed it in front of City Hall, where it awaits the official tree lighting ceremony Saturday, Dec. 4.
Driving around neighborhoods to look at Christmas lights was a tradition for Kris’ family when she was growing up, and she said her dad would be delighted to see the Anoka tree covered in lights for all to enjoy.
Thinking about it warms Kris’ heart, as does recalling holidays spent with her dad.
Her favorite memory is of her parents secretly making her a doll house for Christmas when she was 7 or 8 years old. They had wanted to build a ranch house and even had plans drawn up. They never built it.
“But they took the house plans and built me a doll house,” Kris said. “They did it at the neighbor’s house so it would be a total surprise. ... It was just such a labor of love.”
The doll house remains a treasured possession.
Although her dad enjoyed giving Christmas gifts, “he didn’t really want anybody to get him anything for Christmas or birthdays or Father’s Day,” Kris said.
Ask him what he wanted, and he’d say he just wanted “peace and quiet.”
Quiet is one thing you won’t find at Anoka’s popular tree lighting ceremony, which is returning after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kris and Galen plan to be there, along with many of their children and grandchildren, and Kris or a family member will flip the switch that lights up the tree after the city’s traditional countdown.
“We’re just delighted that my dad’s tree will go out in such a Christmas-y way,” Kris said.
The magnificent spruce won’t be the last tree planted in Charles Byers’ memory. Come spring, Kris and Galen will replace it with a serviceberry tree to honor another aspect of his life: his service in the Army during World War II, when he was stationed in Italy and Africa.
“He was really proud to serve in World War II,” Kris said.
