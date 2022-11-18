ANK small business Saturday_5.JPG
Brandon Peterson, left, and Geoff Jones encourage passersby to donate gifts to the nonprofit Toys for Joy Nov. 28, 2020, outside Lyric Arts Main Street Stage in Anoka as shoppers take advantage of Small Business Saturday. Peterson is a board member of Toys for Joy, and Jones is program director for BOB radio. (Photo by Connor Cummiskey)

 File photo

Though not even Thanksgiving yet, some heavy November snows have Anoka Countians looking ahead to Christmas a month early. For those who are a part of Toys for Joy, an Anoka County based nonprofit that provides toys to families in need, they’re thinking ahead to Christmas year-round. As the holidays draw nearer, Toys for Joy Board Member Brandon Beseke shared what citizens can do to help spread some Christmas cheer.

“We kind of collect all year, we have a storage unit and a half completely full of toys already,” Beseke said. “Right now we’re looking for businesses to sign up on our site to be drop-off locations.”

