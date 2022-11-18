Brandon Peterson, left, and Geoff Jones encourage passersby to donate gifts to the nonprofit Toys for Joy Nov. 28, 2020, outside Lyric Arts Main Street Stage in Anoka as shoppers take advantage of Small Business Saturday. Peterson is a board member of Toys for Joy, and Jones is program director for BOB radio. (Photo by Connor Cummiskey)
Though not even Thanksgiving yet, some heavy November snows have Anoka Countians looking ahead to Christmas a month early. For those who are a part of Toys for Joy, an Anoka County based nonprofit that provides toys to families in need, they’re thinking ahead to Christmas year-round. As the holidays draw nearer, Toys for Joy Board Member Brandon Beseke shared what citizens can do to help spread some Christmas cheer.
“We kind of collect all year, we have a storage unit and a half completely full of toys already,” Beseke said. “Right now we’re looking for businesses to sign up on our site to be drop-off locations.”
Any Anoka businesses are encouraged to sign up to be a drop-off location, and more information can be found at toysforjoymn.com or facebook.com/toysforjoy. While there are many donation organizations specializing in Christmas gifts, Toys for Tots being another major organization, Beseke said that if you want the toys you give to directly impact your community, Toys for Joy is the way to go.
“A lot of people don’t know that if you get a Toys for Tots drop-off location, it doesn’t matter where it is, they all go to Minneapolis/St. Paul,” Beseke said. “Then, they randomly send out a truckload to each county, which is not enough to satisfy our particular needs in Anoka County.”
While most newly purchased and unwrapped toys are accepted, Toys for Joy is especially in need of toys for kids ages 12-18, which can be overlooked in the popular donations of Barbie Dolls and LEGO sets. Toys For Joy usually ends up spending $20,000 to $40,000 of donated funds to fill these gaps after receiving all donated toys.
“If people can find gifts for 12-18 year old boys and girls around a $30 value, that is where we struggle every single year,” Beseke said. “Every single year their wants and needs change.”
Beseke, owner of Nordic Insurance in Coon Rapids, continues a long tradition of giving by Anoka businesses going back to 1986 when the Anoka County Real Estate Association founded Toys for Joy. Since then, they have teamed up with the Christmas Committee, another Anoka County nonprofit, as well as other businesses outside the real estate industry to collect toys for sometimes more than 3,000 kids a year.
For Beseke as a business owner and lifelong Anoka County resident, it was important for him to give back to the community that has already given him so much. It’s a sentiment that he says is shared by many on the Toys for Joy Board.
“I’ve lived in Anoka County my entire life,” Beseke said. “It’s in my bones. Our group now is kind of like a family, everybody has their argument, but this group we have right now is one of the most amazing groups. Like if somebody is sick, somebody steps up right away.”
While the lead-up to toy distribution can be a sleigh-load of work, Beseke finds that the thanks he and his fellow volunteers receive, both verbal and not, make the experience rewarding and the strong emotions more than worth the effort.
“This is the last year where the recipients don’t get to physically come in and pick gifts, but pre-COVID I started doing the bikes,” Beseke said. “Bikes4Kids, out of Anoka County also, gives us 100-plus bikes every year, and we’d get to randomly walk around, look at our list, and ask a mom and dad, ‘Would your kid like a bike for Christmas?’ It sounds weird to say, but we knew (if there were tears) we picked the perfect parent for that bike.”
Toys for Joy will be holding their first toy drive of the year on Nov. 26, at American Legion 102 in Anoka. The event is hosted by BPM Motorcycle Club Anoka and St. Cloud chapters, starting at 5 p.m. Admission is a $20 donation or unwrapped new toy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.