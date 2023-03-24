BS5A9396.jpg

Silliness, strength and a whole lot of sipping come together in the heartfelt comedy “Savannah Sipping Society,” opening at Lyric Arts in Anoka on April 14.

 Photo by Molly Weibel, 1000 Words Photography-MN

Bless your heart and raise your glass,

Lyric Arts in Anoka has announced the four-person cast of its next production “The Savannah Sipping Society.”

