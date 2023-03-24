Bless your heart and raise your glass,
Lyric Arts in Anoka has announced the four-person cast of its next production “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
The hilarious, heart-felt, laugh-a-minute comedy follows four unique Southern women joined together by fate — and happy hour — as they set out to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Opening on the Main Street Stage April 14, the delightful show reminds us all that joy comes through living life in the moment.
Natalie Foster is making her Lyric Arts directorial debut and is bringing both her directorial expertise as well a life experience to the table in directing this show.
“In these last three years, I’ve suddenly become a widow, an empty nester, moved to a new city, and started on a secondary career path,” Foster said. “I think I hit some of life’s biggest traumatic events in record time.”
Within these firsts, Foster can easily draw the parallels between her experiences and the women of the Savannah Sipping Society.
“The beauty of ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’ is that this journey sits inside the framework of a fun, bawdy and broad comedy that never diminishes the real story at its heart,” Foster said. “The fun, laughter and genuine friendship provides just the right balance between the earnest and the irreverent. Laughter and tears can coexist in the same moment. From my experience, they often do.”
The four women who make up the Savannah Sipping Society are as unique as the Spanish moss that grows on the giant oak trees of Savannah. Workaholic and high-strung perfectionist Randa Convington will be played by Jenny Ramirez. Earthy, boisterous, good ol’ Texas gal and recent divorcée Marlafaye Mosely will be played by Elizabeth Florence Hale. Sweet, endearing, and unexpectedly, recently-widowed Dot Haigler will be played by Lyric Arts alum Deborah Shee. Freewheeling and rambunctious Jinx Jenkins is the firecracker of the bunch, and will be played by Gina Sauer, also returning to the Main Street Stage.
Foster is joined by a strong production team who are bringing this hilarious production to life on the Main Street Stage. Returning as stage manager for this production is Dallas Williams, assisted by assistant stage managers Will Exline and Leita R. Strei. Samantha Fromm Haddow and Kat Walker are once again bringing their talents as costume designer and props designer, respectively, to this show. Cory Skold will serve as scenic designer for this production, with sound design by Katie Korpi and lighting design by Brenna Hay.
Over the course of six months filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid courage, these middle-aged women form a unique bond that gives them the confidence to jump-start their new lives. Although they’ve discovered that husbands, careers, and firm fannies may slip away, these four women find good friendships can have staying power to last a lifetime. “The Savannah Sipping Society” raises a glass to strong women and living life in the moment in this joyful, sweet and surprisingly touching comedy.
“The Savannah Sipping Society” is the sixth in the 2022–23 season at Lyric Arts that features a collection of contemporary and classic shows that include hilarious comedies, intriguing dramas, sweet storytelling, and rocking musicals.
With something for everyone in Season 2022–23, Lyric Arts invites the audience back to the theater to find inspiration, humanity, and heart in the stories and characters on the Main Street Stage.
The production runs from April 14 to May 7. To purchase tickets, visit www.lyricarts.org or call 763-422-1838.
