The holiday season is a wonderful, magical time where you can celebrate with family and friends, but for many it can be equally as stressful.

Paige Kieffer

People often feel the pressure to buy that perfect present for each of their family members and friends, when in reality they can’t afford it. Inflation has hit many families hard this season, and many are turning to credit cards, layaway and buy now, pay later installments that will put people into debt as they’re flooded with interest rate payments. Is stressing out about giving a gift at the expense of your finances really worth it?

