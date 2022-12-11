The holiday season is a wonderful, magical time where you can celebrate with family and friends, but for many it can be equally as stressful.
People often feel the pressure to buy that perfect present for each of their family members and friends, when in reality they can’t afford it. Inflation has hit many families hard this season, and many are turning to credit cards, layaway and buy now, pay later installments that will put people into debt as they’re flooded with interest rate payments. Is stressing out about giving a gift at the expense of your finances really worth it?
Financial stress shouldn’t be a burden during the holidays. It’s more important to spend time with family and friends and observe any religious or cultural holidays you might celebrate during this time together with your loved ones.
Every year, since I started working at 15, I’d stress out for half the year trying to figure out how to pay for Christmas gifts and other holiday items for my three other family members, my dog and one item for Toys for Tots. I’d save up my paychecks and meticulously plan out which presents I was going to give everyone and search for deals, to make sure I could pay for everything immediately up front. I spent more time planning and shopping during the holidays rather than spending that time with my family and friends than I would have liked.
It was wonderful seeing the joy my parents and sister got as they opened up their presents, and the wagging of my dogs tail when he got toys and treats. Sadly, many of the presents I gave over the years went to waste. I was also very thankful for all the generous gifts I received, but a lot of it was unnecessary and were gifts for the sake of gift-giving.
As I get older I wonder if the stress of gift-giving was really worth it. I cherished more of the time and holiday experiences I spent with family and friends doing things that cost very little or were free like getting a Christmas tree and decorating it, baking Christmas cookies, driving around the Twin Cities to see holiday lights, watching Christmas films and our annual screening of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” going to Christmas Eve Mass, Christmas Day brunch and more.
For Christians, the act of gift-giving on Christmas (Dec. 25) comes from the Biblical story of the Magi who gifted the newborn baby Jesus with gold, frankincense and myrrh.
Jews also give money and gifts during Hanukkah that runs Dec. 18-26. Hanukkah commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem during the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the second century B.C., and the subsequent re-dedication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem by the lighting of candles. In addition to many other traditions, Jews also give gifts to children of money and chocolate coins. Other gifts also became more common as well at the turn of the 20th century due to the commercializing of Christmas.
Gift-giving is also frequently common during Kwanzaa, Winter Solstice, Yuletide and with many agnostic and atheist families. I’m not advocating for the elimination of gifts entirely. I’m not a Grinch. I’m just advocating for other things you can do if money’s tight. Don’t let money ruin your holidays.
Here are a few other options you can choose from if your money is tight or you just want to relieve some of the stresses of the holidays:
• Secret Santa: If your budget is tight, consider doing Secret Santa among your circles of family and friends. With Secret Santa, everyone still can get a heartfelt gift, but not everyone is strained to try to purchase gifts for everyone in the group.
• Make your gift: If you have any specific skills, consider putting them to use as a gift. If you’re a knitter or a sewer consider making something as a gift. If you’re an artist or a painter, consider creating something your loved one might like. If you’re super handy, consider fixing things around your loved ones home. You can also do chores for your loved ones like cleaning their car or deep cleaning their home or doing a month’s work of laundry. Most of these things costs very little or nothing, but the time you help your loved one save will be invaluable.
• Gifts of experience: Consider getting one gift the whole family can enjoy doing during the holidays or post-holiday season. Theater or concert tickets, a trip (locally, regionally, nationally or internationally depending on what your budget is), dinner at a nice restaurant, indoor or outdoor skydiving, escape room, classes, or tickets to any holiday event. Time with your loved ones is really the most important gift you can give because it lasts a lifetime.
• Donate: Instead of getting a bunch of presents for your family and friends, consider donating some or all of that money you’d spend on gifts to people in need or your favorite charities. Your family and friends can adopt a family for the holidays who often request things they need (clothes, basic hygiene products, baby formula, etc.) and things they don’t need (toys for the children), you can give a gift or gifts to Toys for Tots who will go to children who might not of otherwise received a toy, donate money to a food shelf or donate money or food at grocery stores so families can eat during the holidays, or donate extra money to any of your favorite charities. To find a charity and view its rating to make sure your money is going to good use, visitcharitywatch.org.
I’m not trying to preach how you should tailor your holiday season. If it’s filled with gifts that’s great, but if it’s not or can’t be that’s okay too. The most important thing about the holidays is that we spend time with family and friends. The time with our loved ones is truly the most important gift and the memories with them will be timeless.
Happy holidays everyone!
