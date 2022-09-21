Coon Rapids has three new police officers.
Kelly St. Martin, Alexander Barrott and Justin Denwiddie were sworn in by Mayor Jerry Koch at the Sept. 6 Coon Rapids City Council meeting and had their permanent badge pinned on them by a family member.
Coon Rapids has three new police officers.
Kelly St. Martin, Alexander Barrott and Justin Denwiddie were sworn in by Mayor Jerry Koch at the Sept. 6 Coon Rapids City Council meeting and had their permanent badge pinned on them by a family member.
Police Chief John Stahnke said the new officers fill three of five vacancies in the department and have completed the past four months learning “the Coon Rapids way,” a foundation of high ethical standards and a focus on community.
The permanent badge “belongs to the citizens of Coon Rapids and embodies their level of trust, respect and support of you and our police department,” Stahnke said. “Never betray the trust and respect that our community has bestowed on you.”
St. Martin grew up in Brooklyn Park and graduated from Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, then earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.
In June 2013, St. Martin was hired by the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer assigned to the Ramsey County Jail, where she worked her way up to supervisory duties, before becoming a licensed deputy in March 2020, working full time at Regions Hospital.
St. Martin, her husband Jakob and children Patrick and Madison moved to Coon Rapids last year and “instantly loved it” here, Stahnke said.
“During her hiring interview, she was passionate about wanting to serve her community and make a difference, which she had never been provided the opportunity to do,” the police chief said.
Barrott was born in Coon Rapids, but grew up in the Clearwater/Big Lake area and graduated from Big Lake High School before enlisting and serving four years in the Marines, leaving in 2017 with the rank of sergeant.
He received an associate degree in law enforcement from North Hennepin Community College and in May 2019, he joined the Columbia Heights Police Department as a community service officer.
In April 2020, Barrott was hired as a police officer in Columbia Heights, but applied for the Coon Rapids job because it is a “bigger agency with more opportunities and we promote officers to serve their community in a meaningful way in a positive work environment,” Stahnke said.
Barrott and his wife live in Stacy. His grandfather, Boyd Barrott, is a retired patrol sergeant with the Crystal Police Department, Stahnke said.
Denwiddie grew up in the Oakdale/Woodbury area, where he currently lives, graduating from Tartan High School, then earning an associate degree in law enforcement from Century Community College.
Prior to being hired by the Coon Rapids department, he was a security officer for M-Health Fairview at the University of Minnesota Medical Center for three years.
Denwiddie volunteers as a mentor with Rebound, Inc. in Minneapolis, which focuses on education, advocacy and rehabilitation for youth in need.
Denwiddie has an infectious smile that has a positive effect on every public interaction is which he is involved, Stahnke said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.