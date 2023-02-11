Students ran the show at Anoka High School on Wednesday night, Feb. 1, when the Theater Program performed its annual One Act Festival.
The program featured faculty directed work, as well as student directed and written performances. Student directors Ashley Wongbi and Nikolas Fielder talked about what drew them to taking on such a unique experience.
“I hadn’t (directed a one act before), and I had friends who have done it over the years and I’d been part of those,” Wongbi said. “I thought this is one of the few chances I’d have to get that aspect of theater. Obviously not everyone gets it. I don’t think I’ll always get the chance or opportunity in the future.”
Fiedler felt much the same, having acted in plenty of plays before, but never taking the director’s seat. At least on stage, that is. Fiedler is a regular writer and director of short films, and decided not only to direct his one act, but to write it as well.
“I’ve done a lot of acting, but what really interests me is writing and directing — being able to have a story to tell and deliver that,” Fielder said. “And that’s what I want to do with my life as a career. Once the opportunity sprung for me to write and direct my own show, I jumped on that.”
Fiedler’s original work is titled, “Detective Holmes and the Case of the Gentleman Burglar.”
It follows the titular and timeless Sherlock Holmes as he has a run-in with the less well known but equally prolific Arsene Lupin – the French anti-hero detective. The show has a bit more going on than a meeting between literary minds.
“Turns out the show does a little bit of a twist, it’s more of a show-goes-wrong type of thing,” Fielder said. “That’s the play within the play, it’s about how the actors playing these characters react when a certain event happens. It’s a satire, a comedy of errors.”
Wongbi’s piece
Wongbi is directing “Spoons” by France Violet Jones. The production leans toward the dramatic.
The piece shines a light on mental health issues — specifically those of a Black female high schooler — personifying worries and giving audiences a physical image to track the intensity of the character’s mental state.
“It’s about this girl, Deja, who wakes up to find this character, Anxiety, next to her,” Wongbi said. “It’s literally her anxiety represented as a physical being. Within the show, spoons represent her energy to do certain tasks, so she can lose spoons, and she kind of has to play a game of what’s worth doing throughout the day to have enough energy without Anxiety taking over.”
Activities such as responding to texts, eating breakfast and doing her hair all cause Deja to lose spoons, meaning only so many tasks can get accomplished before they run out. Wongbi describes Anxiety almost like a pesky personal assistant, constantly reminding Deja how many spoons away she is from total exhaustion.
Though anxiety and exhaustion are relatable to everyone on a certain level, Wongbi spoke about how Deja’s story presented a particular view on mental health. As a Black female high schooler herself, it’s a story she is ready to present onstage.
“It really shines a huge light on the Black female aspect of anxiety and mental health, which I really appreciate as it’s a Black playwright who wrote the show,” Wongbi said. “I think that was something that Mr. Mans looked for and found a show that would give that a chance to be present this evening.”
Teacher’s direction
Zac Mans is the theater director at Anoka High School, and it’s his first year serving as a full time director. This also meant it was his first year selecting each one act, making sure each story matched with the styles and topics important to each director.
“Typically I try to pick 10 minute scenes that will go with the style I’ve seen from them so far, whether they’ve acted before or done technical work,” Mans said. “After that I try to take a hands-off approach. We do check-ins once every two weeks, sometimes I sit in on rehearsals, but I really want them to take the onus of it.”
If the students plan to study theater in college, directing is an essential part of any program, whether they plan to fill a role onstage or off.
“Most students who want to do theater in the future, especially in undergraduate or graduate programs, they’ll have a directing class,” Mans said. “In my undergrad program, a theater minor even, I had directing as a class. It’s good to see the tech side, the acting side, and the directing side they don’t normally get to experience. It’s a really good growth opportunity for them.”
Though Mans largely takes a more passive role, a keen eye trained over four years of watching these students progress through the theater program has let him track Wongbi and Fiedler’s growth throughout the rehearsal process. He’s already seen marked improvements in both directors’ ability to lead.
“Ashley (Wongbi) has really grown into a leader this year, being a senior,” Mans said. “She’s always been a strong person in the theater program, but this year as a leader you can see a lot more of those leadership skills growing and growing, especially in mentoring younger students.”
When it comes to writing a one act, it’s not a workload that Mans usually recommends students take on. With Fiedler’s writing background and proclivity for comedy, however, it was not only a challenge he gave Fiedler, but one he expected him to meet.
“Nick decided he wanted to write his own show,” Mans said. “Sometimes I’m a little leary on that, but after reading it, it was a very good piece. It had a lot of strong elements to it, and just seeing his vision from paper to reality has been a really unique experience for me. He’s not only really grown in his artistic style, but also his ability to communicate what he’s looking for from other people.”
Both directors admit to gaining a valuable director’s perspective throughout the process, despite some setbacks such as canceled rehearsals due to frigid weather or involvement in the ongoing MSHSL One Act Competition.
Both directors felt confident going into Wednesday night and knew exactly what they wanted audiences to take away from their work.
“It’s difficult sometimes to portray certain perspectives, because some things certain groups of people go through, not everyone goes through,” Wongbi said. “I think it’s really important to try to gain a better understanding of other people’s perspectives and empathize in a way. If Deja is uncomfortable with something, how do you deal with uncomfortability in your life? That’s what I hope the takeaway is, to really understand the Black perspective – which can really be misconstrued, especially due to the media and all sorts of things we’ve seen over the years. Any time I can, I try to share the Black experience.”
Drama and comedy are presented in very different ways onstage, and both have different criteria to meet when it comes to audience reception. Wongbi is looking for emotional connection to a character who may not experience life the same way as some, but processes things in a familiar way.
Fielder laid out his expectations plainly for a comedy.
“For my show, there’s always been a principle on my mind when it comes to any kind of comedy,” he said. Doesn’t matter how good or bad the comedy is, there’s just one thing that needs to happen, one thing a comedy needs to accomplish and the one thing I hope for when my show performs tonight: Laughter. It’s got to make the audience laugh. I’m hoping to sit in the audience and hear that.”
While the directors have honed their skills and shows over the rehearsal process, Wednesday offered one of the biggest challenges a director can face: Letting their show go.
Performance means their play is completely in the hands of their cast and they must join the audience to see how the live show pans out. Neither director was worried, however, with both having words of praise for their respective casts.
“I am thoroughly impressed and so proud of the work that they’ve done,” Fielder said. “My cast, Brenna, Sophie and Enzo have done a phenomenal job. Every piece of direction they take, they take it and incorporate it immediately. They’re real professionals and they’ve done a fantastic job. I’m happy and proud and I can’t wait to see what they do onstage.”
Wongbi agreed, feeling full confidence in her cast and hoping they take as much away from the one act experience as she had.
“I think that especially for my show, it was a lot of independent work,” Wongbi said. “I think the sense of responsibility they’re going to gain from making sure they’re really memorized, giving them the independence to become better actors and free interpretations is an important part of it. Giving them the space to grow by themselves while still guiding them was one big thing I’m hoping was impactful.”
Their work wasn’t quite finished, however. As a part of the Anoka One Act experience, Mans has the directors take the stage pre-show and give the audience an introduction to their act. Then, they take their seat in the director’s row, along with Mans.
No matter how the show goes, Mans always hopes that the One Act Festival is not his students’ last directing experience.
“I hope that they get to experience that cathartic nature of watching something you’ve worked so hard on finally go onstage,” Mans said. “There’s that moment of realization that, ‘Wow, I did this thing!’ I really hope that it emboldens them to do more things like this, because it can be really scary to direct your first time. I hope this leads them to try more things and continue to move forward.”
