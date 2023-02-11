One Act
Anoka students take one last tech rehearsal before performing during the One Act Festival on Feb. 1.

 Ian Wreisner

Students ran the show at Anoka High School on Wednesday night, Feb. 1, when the Theater Program performed its annual One Act Festival.

The program featured faculty directed work, as well as student directed and written performances. Student directors Ashley Wongbi and Nikolas Fielder talked about what drew them to taking on such a unique experience.

