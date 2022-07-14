In 2012, “Grandma” Sandy Abeler, then 85, swam a half mile across Cedar Lake in Upsala to raise money for scholarships to Camp Lebanon. Ten years later at 95 made the journey again on Sunday, July 3 with a large portion of the Abeler clan.
“When my swim was over, it was fabulous,” Sandy said. “There were four generations of us in the water, and at least 25 people swimming with me.”
One of Sandy’s children is State Sen. Jim Abeler (SD 35).
In the swim’s promotional flyer it stated that Abeler will be “Leaving her walker on shore, she’ll need extra help from (her) grandkids to get across.”
The plan was to use a floatie, and her grandchildren would pull her across after five minutes. It turns out she didn’t need all that much help.
“One grandson, he’s up at the front pulling me across, after the swim I said, ‘thank you for helping me with my swim,” Abeler said. “He said ‘grandma I didn’t do anything I just floated.’”
She’s had two knee replacements and she said they’re both failures so she has to use her walker on land, but turns out she’s more agile in the water. She has plenty of experience swimming as she taught as a health and PE teacher in 1950 when she came to Anoka, and also worked as a lifeguard in the summer.
The fundraiser idea came a decade ago when her son Bill Abeler, who is the executive director of Camp Lebanon, his mom were swimming in a pool together. The first year they set a goal to raise $1,000, and ended up doubling that goal.
The next year she swam they set the goal at $2,000 and again raised double that set amount.
“It just kept growing and growing and growing until three years ago when I was 92 I retired,” Sandy said.
Her son told her the scholarship fund was dwindling, and could once again use her mother’s help to raise money this year.
“Now I have retired, 95 is a good round number,” Abeler said.
The Anoka County Union Herald told her that with her spotty retirement record that we’ll see her again in five years when she completes the swim again at 100. We were not the first ones to tell her that.
About the camp
Camp Lebanon is a Christian camp that provides youth and family and adult retreats. Theme of the camp is “a meeting place with God.”
Attendees often come there with baggage, Sandy said.
“They come, and they go home changed people,” Sandy said.
One of the several people swimming with Sandy on July 3 received a scholarship to attend camp.
“I do this (swim) for scholarships so that people that need the help can come to camp to have their life changed because they can hear about the love of Jesus Christ,” Sandy said. “It’s that simple.”
Fundraising goals
The goal for this year was 300 sponsors at $100 for a total of $30,000. As of July 5, she had ended up raising a little more than $22,000, she said.
“Did I reach my goal? No, not yet, but it’s out of my hands at this point,” Sandy said
Her grandson Monte Abeler — who is one of Sandy’s 24 grandchildren and is marketing director for the camp — said in an email to ABC Newspapers on July 11 that the amount raised had increased to $25,236.
“(That) puts her at a total of $95,236 raised since she started doing these swims back at the young age of 85 years old,” Monte said. “The average scholarship gift at camp is $100 per person, so grandma has helped 952 kids and adults come to camp...that’s the most important number to her of this entire thing! Those 952 people have the chance to hear about the love of Jesus!”
Donations can be made at https://camplebanon.kindful.com/swimmin.../team-sandy-abeler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.